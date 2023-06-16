Centenary University hosts commencement speaker Ben-Shahar who speaks about, “Happiness”

Connect on Linked in

by Jeff Garrett

HACKETTSTOWN – A happy occasion on a beautiful Spring day, but one filled with

apprehension and trepidation no less, was made even happier for the class of

2023 on Saturday, May 6.

The University’s Arts and Social Work school graduates listened to their own Dr.

Tal David Ben-Shahar speak at Commencement. The Ph.D, who’s taught at Ivy

League universities before coming to Centenary, discussed how to

embrace the positives people encounter in their lives and its daily importance.

Ben-Shahar is the Director of the Master of Arts of Happiness Studies at

Centenary.

Embracing suttle positives is not the easiest of endeavors for recent graduates as

they find jobs, purchase homes and start families in challenging times. Squeezing

happiness in there isn’t easy, let alone, promised. But Ben-Shalar provided

optimism with his words of wisdom even challenging graduates to go out seek

happiness wherever it comes, but especially in the world’s beautiful surroundings.

“When you take stock of something positive in your life, you feel better and as a

result, bring more positivity to your environment,” said Ben-Shahar, an American

and Israeli teacher and writer in the areas of psychology and leadership. “Your

environment, either in the way you treat others or others treat you or through

your activities, reflects and boosts your positivity.

He added that one can define happiness as the overall feeling of pleasure and

meaning; that a happy person can enjoy positive emotions if this person

experiences life as something meaningful.

Citing a 2003 study by psychologists, on the issue of Gratitude, Ben-Shahar also

mentioned that students turned graduates might really consider keeping a daily

personal journal of sorts, and write down the things they felt were positive and

made them happy, almost as if to “make them happier and physically healthier

and more successful,” while providing an extra layer of calm to the inner-self

perhaps. He added that even doing the ritual once-a-week has benefits.

Stressing urgency to experience for life’s simple pleasures, Ben-Shalar urged those

about waiting anxiously to get their diplomas to touch, feel and smell things each

day,“ to contact things physically, “as if their tactile sense,” would leave them, and

they might not be able to do these things ever again.

Finally he asked, “why do so many fail to see the beauty within and without?” He

said that we are taught that the feeling of gratitude is merely not enough, that

Society essentially demands more from us collectively.

Ben-Shalar is co-founder of the Happiness Studies Academy. He garnered national

recognition when, at Harvard University 20 years ago, he taught a course on

happiness. Ben-Shalar moved over to Columbia University for a stint and has

appeared on several major networks. He is often called upon by national

publications as an expert on the topic of Happiness.

Grateful and lucky undoubtedly, Centenary was in a great position this Spring to

have such a meaningful message delivered to graduates from one of its own.