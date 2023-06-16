Centenary University hosts commencement speaker Ben-Shahar who speaks about, “Happiness”

by Jeff Garrett
HACKETTSTOWN – A happy occasion on a beautiful Spring day, but one filled with
apprehension and trepidation no less, was made even happier for the class of
2023 on Saturday, May 6.
The University’s Arts and Social Work school graduates listened to their own Dr.
Tal David Ben-Shahar speak at Commencement. The Ph.D, who’s taught at Ivy
League universities before coming to Centenary, discussed how to
embrace the positives people encounter in their lives and its daily importance.
Ben-Shahar is the Director of the Master of Arts of Happiness Studies at
Centenary.
Embracing suttle positives is not the easiest of endeavors for recent graduates as
they find jobs, purchase homes and start families in challenging times. Squeezing
happiness in there isn’t easy, let alone, promised. But Ben-Shalar provided
optimism with his words of wisdom even challenging graduates to go out seek
happiness wherever it comes, but especially in the world’s beautiful surroundings.
“When you take stock of something positive in your life, you feel better and as a
result, bring more positivity to your environment,” said Ben-Shahar, an American
and Israeli teacher and writer in the areas of psychology and leadership. “Your
environment, either in the way you treat others or others treat you or through
your activities, reflects and boosts your positivity.
He added that one can define happiness as the overall feeling of pleasure and
meaning; that a happy person can enjoy positive emotions if this person
experiences life as something meaningful.
Citing a 2003 study by psychologists, on the issue of Gratitude, Ben-Shahar also
mentioned that students turned graduates might really consider keeping a daily
personal journal of sorts, and write down the things they felt were positive and
made them happy, almost as if to “make them happier and physically healthier
and more successful,” while providing an extra layer of calm to the inner-self
perhaps. He added that even doing the ritual once-a-week has benefits.
Stressing urgency to experience for life’s simple pleasures, Ben-Shalar urged those
about waiting anxiously to get their diplomas to touch, feel and smell things each
day,“ to contact things physically, “as if their tactile sense,” would leave them, and
they might not be able to do these things ever again.
Finally he asked, “why do so many fail to see the beauty within and without?” He
said that we are taught that the feeling of gratitude is merely not enough, that
Society essentially demands more from us collectively.
Ben-Shalar is co-founder of the Happiness Studies Academy. He garnered national
recognition when, at Harvard University 20 years ago, he taught a course on
happiness. Ben-Shalar moved over to Columbia University for a stint and has
appeared on several major networks. He is often called upon by national
publications as an expert on the topic of Happiness.
Grateful and lucky undoubtedly, Centenary was in a great position this Spring to
have such a meaningful message delivered to graduates from one of its own.