Centenary University Medical Laboratory Science Program Receives Initial Accreditation

Centenary University has received initial accreditation for its Medical Laboratory Science program from the National Accrediting Agency for Clinical Laboratory Sciences (NAACLS). Recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation, NAACLS is committed to being the premier international agency for accreditation and approval of quality educational programs in the clinical laboratory sciences and related health professions.

Centenary launched the Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science in fall 2019 and has clinical affiliations throughout the Skylands Region and Pennsylvania. The MLS program incorporates chemistry, immunology, microbiology, hematology, immunohematology, and molecular biology into the course of study. These disciplines prepare students for the exciting world of clinical testing to help clinicians with disease diagnosis, treatment, and health maintenance. The majority of medical laboratory professionals work in hospitals and reference labs. At the height of the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, they made headlines as the professionals responsible for COVID-19 testing. Centenary’s first MLS graduate, Evonne Scott, completed the University’s rigorous educational and practical program last August.

Demand for certified medical laboratory professionals is expected to grow 11 percent through 2030, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Craig Fuller, Ph.D., director of the University’s health sciences and medical laboratory science programs, and a faculty member in health sciences, noted the medical laboratory science degree is part of a broader initiative to expand Centenary’s career-focused educational offerings in the health sciences to meet increasing demand for well-trained professionals in northwestern New Jersey and beyond. The University also recently introduced a new Bachelor of Science in Health Science, a Bachelor of Science in Public Health, and a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science.

“This is an exciting time at Centenary,” Dr. Fuller said. “The University is expanding into diagnostic testing, health, and wellness—areas that are critical to the well-being of our society. These degrees offer our students fascinating practical experiences to help build careers in these growing fields.”

The Medical Laboratory Science program is currently accepting inquiries and applications. For more information, click here.