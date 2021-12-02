Centenary University’s Jesslyn Bryk-Lucy, D.V.M., Selected Veterinarian of the Year

by International Therapeutic Riding Association

Prestigious honor presented by the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International was chosen from a pool of equine veterinarians around the world

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, Nov. 30, 2021— Jesslyn Bryk-Lucy, D.V.M., Centenary University’s resident veterinarian and assistant professor of equine studies, has been named Veterinarian of the Year by the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH Intl®). The honor places Dr. Bryk-Lucy among the world’s best equine veterinarians in therapeutic riding.

A nonprofit membership organization for therapeutic riding and other equine-assisted services, PATH Intl® selected Dr. Bryk-Lucy from a pool of veterinarians who had won regional Veterinarian of the Year awards earlier this year. Dr. Bryk-Lucy had previously been honored in Region 2, an area encompassing New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington, DC, as well as Scandinavia, Europe, and the Middle East. PATH Intl® includes 11 regions in North America, South and Central America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific Islands.

“I’m honored to be recognized as PATH Intl®’s Veterinarian of the Year,” said Dr. Bryk-Lucy, who balances her duties at Centenary with her own private ambulatory veterinary practice, Leg Up Equine Veterinary Services. “Everyone associated with PATH Intl® shares the organization’s amazing mission to help those with physical, cognitive, or emotional challenges to find strength and independence through horsemanship.”

This is the second international recognition Dr. Bryk-Lucy has attained this year. Last summer, LA Polo, an international polo magazine, selected her as a featured veterinarian for a story on the equine industry.

At Centenary, Dr. Bryk-Lucy cares for all of the horses at the University, which offers a nationally ranked Equine Studies Department with graduates who have gained acceptance at top veterinary schools including Cornell University, the University of Pennsylvania, North Carolina State, and Ross University. Centenary’s diverse herd has approximately 100 horses. Dr. Bryk-Lucy treats many conditions, including lameness, colic, ophthalmic issues, lacerations, and metabolic diseases. She is also an equine acupuncturist and certified animal chiropractor.

Among her responsibilities at Centenary is caring for horses that participate in the Therapeutic Riding At Centenary (TRAC) program, recognized as a premier accredited center and higher education member by PATH Intl®, which facilitates beneficial interactions between horses and humans through training and education to develop professionals in the field of equine-assisted education and therapy.

Dr. Bryk-Lucy grew up near Buffalo, NY, and has been an experienced horsewoman since childhood. She started riding at age five, got her first pony at 10 and showed in competitions, then got a jumper and competed until she received her undergraduate degree from Cornell University. After graduation, she trained horses and rode professionally in New Jersey before returning to Cornell for veterinary school.

“Horses are a lifestyle, and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Dr. Bryk-Lucy explained. “They have taught me and helped me grow as a person. I get great satisfaction from seeing the horses I treat out doing their job. Horses like to have a purpose, too, and it’s my job to keep them comfortable so they can continue to perform.”

ABOUT CENTENARY UNIVERSITY

Founded in 1867 by the Newark Conference of the United Methodist Church, Centenary University’s academic program integrates a solid liberal arts foundation with a strong career orientation. This mix provides an educational experience that prepares students to succeed in the increasingly global and interdependent world. The University’s main campus is located in Hackettstown, N.J., with its equestrian facility in Washington Township. The Centenary University School of Professional Studies offers degree programs in Parsippany, as well as online and at corporate sites throughout New Jersey.