Chair Yoga Classes Offered at Laurelwood Arboretum

Stretch your body, relax your mind and relieve your tensions at gentle chair yoga classes at the Knippenberg Center for Education at Laurelwood Arboretum, 725 Pines Lake Drive West, Wayne. There will be two 10-week sessions of classes on Wednesdays at 10:30 am. The first session begins June 1st and the second begins August 24th

No experience is necessary to participate in the class, and there is no need to get up and down from the floor. Preregistration is NOT required. There is a $5 fee per class for members of Friends of Laurelwood Arboretum and a $10 fee per class for nonmembers. Members can purchase a 10-session pass for $40.

The chair yoga classes will be led by Patricia Engrissei, a registered yoga teacher (RYT 200) and YACEP (Yoga Alliance Continuing Education Provider®). Patricia is a member of Friends of Laurelwood Arboretum, which is sponsoring the classes.

Friends of Laurelwood Arboretum is the non-profit organization that helps preserve and manage the 30-acre arboretum in partnership with Wayne Township. Membership and donations help to fund maintenance, operations and public programs. To learn more, visit www.laurelwoodarboretum.org, send an email to info@laurelwoodarboretum.org.