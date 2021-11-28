Charlie Brown Christmas Coming to Denville

Good Grief! If you need to laugh and feel joyful about Christmas, come to see the Christian Drama School presentation of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at Morris Knolls High School on Saturday, December 11 at 6pm and Sunday, December 12 at 3pm. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door (Please wear a mask). For tickets call Deb at (201) 410-0773. For more information call the director, Rev. Kim Padfield Urbanik, at (973)625-4935 and leave a message.

The Christian Drama School original version of the famous TV show has many of the famous Charles Schultz jokes that you know and love, plus super fun music and dancing that celebrate the true meaning of Christmas. Don’t miss Snoopy fighting the Red Baron of Germany, the popular Candy Cane Dance, or the “unwanted tree” that is transformed into a new creation.

The Christian Drama School of New Jersey is non-profit organization that welcomes all people and all denominations. Students learn how to love everyone and take action to help others in many charitable ways. CDS is celebrating 22 years of great plays created for youth K-12. Join us!