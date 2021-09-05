Chatham High Awarded Bronze Certification from Sustainable Jersey

This month, Chatham High School was awarded a Bronze level certification from Sustainable Jersey for Schools as a result of CHS’s sustainability initiatives. CHS’s application was approved for 13 actions in 10 categories for a total of 160 points.

The categories in which CHS earned points toward this certification include the following: Board Leadership and Planning (School District Foundation), Climate Mitigation and Renewable Energy (On-Site Renewable Generation System – Solar), Digital Learning Practices (Digital Learning Tools and Content), Energy Efficiency (Energy Tracking and Management), Food and Nutrition (School Gardens), Healthy School Environments (Indoor Air Quality and Anti-Idling Education and Enforcement), School Culture and Climate (Inclusive Environments), Student and Community Outreach (Green Team and Civic/Volunteer Initiatives), Student Learning, and Student and Staff Wellness.

CHS Principal Darren Groh said, “It is a great honor to be presented with a Bronze certification from Sustainable Jersey for Schools. All of the work that our Green Team advisors, Shannon Falkner and Torri Van Wie, have done with our students and others to educate and inform our school community has created a better environment and a more environmentally conscious community. Everyone is to be applauded for this accomplishment.”

CHS Green Team co-presidents Braden Mellina and Brooke Chasalow said, “We are so proud of CHS for earning the Bronze Certification, and grateful for the amazing staff that have helped us and allowed us to participate in the bettering of our community. This is just the first step towards environmental health and awareness at CHS, and it is a privilege to be able to take part in building a greener Chatham.”

Schools achieving certification in 2021 will be recognized at an awards ceremony on October 20. Due to the pandemic, this event will be online.

For additional information about Sustainable Jersey for Schools, go to https://www.sustainablejerseyschools.com/