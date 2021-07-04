Chatham High Juniors Honored with Book Awards

Seventeen Chatham High School juniors received CHS Junior Book Awards last week. The recipients are: Stephen Andrews, Brooke Chasalow, Stephanie Chen, Tyler Cooper, John Crowley, Meryn Dziemian, John Foley, Carly Frohnapfel, Eloise Hilgendorff, Luke Lagunowich, Mihir Rao, Meghan Sabin, Charlotte Siow, Kaye Stevenson, Risha Surana, Jack Tapper, and Marianna Zingone.

Each year, CHS honors a select group of students with college “Book Awards.” College book awards are sponsored by select colleges for participating high schools and recognize juniors that have demonstrated some combination of academic achievement, leadership, service, and character. Students are nominated, and a faculty committee determines the recipients.

CHS Principal Darren Groh said, “Our junior recipients should feel proud to be selected as Book Award winners. This is a clear indication that they have made a positive impression in a short time at CHS, and others have recognized them for their character and contributions to their classmates and to our school.”