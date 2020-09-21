Chester Lions Oktoberfest Cancelled, Food Available for Purchase

The Chester Lions Club has complied with the many edicts of government, masks, distancing, and the numerous requests to ensure that everyone is secure and safe. By following the many requirements requested the annual Chester Lions Club Oktoberfest was forced to cancel its popular signature event for 2020.

Oktoberfest fans should not fret however, the Lions Club is still keeping its many followers in mind.

The most outstanding feature of our Oktoberfest, popular German Foods, are still going to be available to our many supporters on September 26 and 27, 2020.

Visit our website CHESTERLIONSCLUBNJ.COM and place your order for delicious food straight from our grill to you. Choose from a myriad of offerings we normally provide at our festive Oktoberfest.

Choose from the following menu items, pick a time slot and pick up at the Highland Ridge Barn located at 100 North Road in Chester:

Bratwurst from $6.00 Kielbasa from $7.00 Smoked Pork Chop Platter from $8.00

Hot Dog $2.00 German Chocolate Cake (slice) $4.00 Plum Cake (slice) $4.00

Apple Strudel (slice) $4.00 Large German Pretzel $5.00 Bee Hive (Bienenstich)(slice) $4.00

German Potato Salad $3.00 Extra Roll $1.00 Sauerkraut (side) $2.00

Non Alcoholic Beverage $1.00

We are now taking orders on our website at CHESTERLIONSCLUBNJ.COM. Pick a time and the delicious Oktoberest fare can be picked up curbside at the Highland Ridge Barn located at 100 North Road, Chester, New Jersey 07930 on September 26 & 27, 2020.