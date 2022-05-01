CHS Senior Wins Morris Arts Scholarship

Chatham High School senior Jack Pasacreta was awarded the 2022 Ehlers Arts Scholarship by Morris Arts. Jack plans to attend Northwestern University next fall, where he will continue to play the bassoon and study music in addition to other interests.

Morris Arts said, “Our evaluation panel was impressed with Jack’s dedication, technical ability, and the maturity of his artistic expression. They wish him success as he pursues his college studies at Northwestern University.”

The Elaine Ehlers Arts Scholarship ($5,000) is awarded by Morris Arts to recognize a graduating high school senior who has exhibited artistic excellence in dance, drama, music, or the visual arts and who plans to pursue further education in the arts.

CHS Principal Darren Groh said, “Jack is well-deserving of the Ehlers Arts Scholarship. It is great to see him awarded for his commitment and dedication to his music.”

Jack’s counselor at CHS, Liz Tully-Cano, said, “Jack is an incredibly creative, industrious, curious, self-motivated, and academically gifted young man. He’s involved with numerous musical groups and he has performed at Alice Tully Hall and Carnegie Hall in NYC. He will be an asset to Northwestern University, and I’m thrilled that he is the winner of the 2022 Ehlers Arts Scholarship.”

Twenty-one years ago, Morris Arts collaborated with Elaine Ehlers’ family to initiate a scholarship to be given annually to foster new artistic talent, helping a graduating Morris County high school senior who possesses artistic talent to pursue further study in an area related to the arts. Created as a tribute to the memory of Elaine Ehlers, the scholarship is an enduring legacy to recognize artistic excellence and encourage the artists of the future. Elaine, a health-care administrator by profession, had a voracious appetite for all things artistic and musical. She derived intellectual and emotional sustenance from the arts and received great pleasure when she took young people to concerts, the theater and museums.

Each year, Morris Arts invites young artists of Morris County who exhibit artistic excellence in the areas of dance, drama, music and the visual arts to compete for this scholarship.

Founded in 1973, MORRIS ARTS’ mission is “building community through the arts.”

