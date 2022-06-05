CHS Senior Wins P.E.O. STAR Scholarship

Chatham High School senior Eloise Hilgendorff won the P.E.O. STAR Scholarship. This scholarship is awarded to a student who exhibits excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, and community service and exhibits potential for future success. The scholarship is in the amount of $2,500.

Eloise’s counselor at CHS, Joe Barbato, said, “I am so proud of Ellie for all of her accomplishments, and it’s wonderful to see that she has been recognized through this platform. She is an effective leader, an exceptional student and athlete, and has given selflessly to the school and local community through a variety of clubs, organizations and endeavors. She is very deserving of this honor.”

For more information about the P.E.O. STAR Scholarship https://www.peointernational.org/about-peo-star-scholarship-star