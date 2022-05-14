Chuck Nanick Relives His Days as a Pompton Lakes Cardinal

Photo courtesy of Colleen Moyle

Chuck Nanick was a guard in high school for the Pompton Lakes Cardinals, and while at the school he played for four seasons, scoring a total of 2,003 points.

His was a legendary career.

“My brother, Andy, was four years in front of me, and he’s a very good basketball player in his own right and went on to play in college as well,” Nanick says. “But he kind of set the stage for me. And it’s interesting, because the first day of practice when the junior varsity and varsity practice together, I was a freshman, and I didn’t go to the practice, because I thought I was going to play on the freshman basketball team. My best friend, John Van Decker, who lived across the street, came home and he walked in the back door and said, ‘What are you doing? Why weren’t you at practice?’ I said, ‘Because I’m a freshman and I wasn’t invited.’ He said, ‘Well, coach (John) Orovio invited you. You’re to be at practice tomorrow with junior varsity and varsity.”

After playing in just one junior varsity game, Nanick was in the starting lineup for the second game for the varsity team. “I just think it creates the competitive juices that were already there,” Nanick says of the sudden leap from, not just JV level to varsity, but to starting guard. “They just ramp up a ton, because now here you are with guys that you’ve always looked up to while growing up, and all of a sudden you’re playing next to them in the varsity game, your second game of the year your freshman year. I think I had a good freshman campaign, and I think that just gave me the confidence that I could play on any level with these guys and against any team. I was told by my peers that the better the competition, the better I played. I would just get so fired up to play.”

The team improved during Nanick’s sophomore season, and by his junior year, the Cardinals were a very good team, and it was during his junior campaign that the 6’ 4” Nanick was starting to get accolades as a top star in Passaic County and his conference. “When the team just kind of started growing up together, pieces started to fall more in place,” Nanick remembers. “We had stability at the point guard position, we had stability underneath the hoop, we had stability on the wings, and the more we played together, I think the better the continuity gap. And we were all very good friends, anyway. That just became really, really fun. And that was the best part of high school basketball – playing with my best friends.”

As time progressed, it was apparent that, as the clock wound down and the game was on the line, Nanick would be getting the ball. Was there pressure? “The best way to describe it is the last game I played in high school, the game I actually went over 2000 points,” he says. “It was in the state playoffs, we were on the road, and we were down a fair amount going into the fourth quarter. It was double digits, if not mid double, 15 points or so. And all of a sudden, you can make one shot, you’re like, ‘That’s all too easy.’ And then you get the ball again, you can just square the guy up, and you break them down, and score again.” Nanick and the Cardinals had caught fire. “The next thing I know, we’re down by one or two points. We came all the way back, but came up a little bit short. But, of course, every good basketball player wants the ball, and I never shied away from it, ever.”

Nanick finished his career in 1993. While at Pompton Lakes, he was named First-Team All-League his sophomore, junior, and senior years, First-Team All-Passaic County and First-Team All-State Group I as a junior and senior. His career high was 50 points in a game against Midland Park.

After high school, Nanick went on to be a four-year starter for the Scranton University Royals, tallying 1,607 points. He was both the Eastern College Athletic Conference and Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom League Rookie of the Year in 1994, a Middle Atlantic Conference First (in 1996 and 1997) and Second-Team (1995) selection, and in 1997 won the John “Les” Dickman Award as the Royals’ Most Valuable Senior, and the O’Hara Award as the Outstanding Male Athlete of the Senior Class.

Nanick, who is 47 and lives today in Texas, is a dad to one daughter, 10-year-old Lila, who recently started playing in her first basketball league. Apples fall not far from their trees, and although Nanick wants Lila to play hard and be competitive, he desires one thing for her most of all. “The thing that I want her to do is just have fun with it.”