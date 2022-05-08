Collaborative & Quick; Unique & Diverse:  May Pop-Up Exhibit at West Orange Arts Center Features Four Local Artists

The West Orange Arts Council (WOAC) presents an eclectic art viewing experience for artists and art lovers and a range of media with a pop-up art gallery show now through May 21, 2022 at the West Orange Arts Center on 551 Valley Road, West Orange.

This Pop-Up Exhibit or temporary art event with a much shorter run than a traditional exhibit, features West Orange Arts Council members Leslie Jacobsen, Carol T. Jenkins, Monica Sztybel, Rachel Pruzan. A “Meet the Artist” reception will take place on Saturday, May 7 from 1-4pm, with an afternoon of “Music for Mom” featuring jazz and classical flute and keyboard music by Liana and Prin. The WOAC Gift Shoppe will be open for last minute, one-of-a-kind gifts for moms, grandmoms, sisters, or yourself. WOAC gallery hours are Saturdays (May 7, 14, 21) from 11am-4pm.

Participating Artists: Leslie Schnell Jacobsen, local ceramic artist and maskmaker, adorns her vibrantly colored masks with ribbons, beads, feathers, leather, fabric, glass, and metal.

Carol T. Jenkins, owner of Jenkins Graphics and multi-year winner of Essex County Senior Artists exhibit, will exhibit collage and mixed media assemblages.

Monica Sztybel’s stitched images of celebrities, sparked the creation of Blister’s Needlepoint, creating unique pieces for people all over the world.

Rachel Pruzan paints abstract works and dreamy landscapes with alcohol ink and oil paint. This summer, she’ll be exhibiting works at Harvard Business Publishing in Massachusetts. For more information about the West Orange Arts Council and West Orange Arts Center gallery and gift shoppe hours, visit www.woarts.org, email info@woarts.org or call 862-500-1918

