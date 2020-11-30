Community Comes Together to Deliver 150 Thanksgiving Meals

For the past 4 years, Mary Lalama, her husband, Joe Nicastro and their children rent the senior center in Mt. Olive and provide a free Thanksgiving dinner to seniors who are alone and anyone who is in need. This year due to Covid they could not do a sit down dinner, so they decided to do home deliveries.

With the help of many they managed to deliver 120 sandwiches on Tuesday to the residents of Mt. Olive Manor and on Wednesday 150 meals to Mt. Olive and Hackettstown residents.

Lalama stated, “I could not have done any of this without the tremendous help from so many generous businesses and people in our community. I am so grateful to all of them.”

A huge thank you to Jersey Mike’s of Budd Lake for donating the sandwiches, Longhorn Steakhouse, Fresco of Chester, and Brandas for donating the turkey dinners, along with pasta and salads, Budd Lake Diner and Ashley Farms for donating pies, Motion Auto group and ShopRite of Mt. Olive for their generous donations. Also to the Mt. Olive Bible Church Explorer Girls and Mary Sanders for their beautiful notes.

Lalama would also like to thank all those who helped with the deliveries: Kearstin Tripi, Tanya Lehnert, Jill Church, Eileen Finneran, Lisa Brett, Jackie Pignataro, Illye Ostrenko, Cathy Chessen, Allie Cetrulo, Katie O’Sullivan, Meewan Rivera, Linda Hunter, Jennifer Kalkunte, Barbara Cathcart, and Janice Miller.