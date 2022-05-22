Community Forum to Address Impact of Alzheimer’s at Wayne Township Health Department

Local government and non-profit experts will discuss resources for individuals and family caregivers struggling with the impact of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia at a free Wayne Community Forum on Tuesday, May 24th, 4 – 6 p.m. at the Wayne Township Health Department, 475 Valley Road, Meeting Room #2.

“Nearly 200,000 people ages 65 and older live with Alzheimer’s disease in New Jersey, affecting an estimated 360,000 family caregivers,” said Diane Silbernagel, Executive Director of HomeCare Options, the not-for-profit home care agency in Wayne.

“This is an indication of just how widespread this condition is. While community resources and support exist, many families who are forced to contend with the heart-wrenching aspects of dementia all too often don’t know where or who to turn to for help.”

To help provide these answers, Ms. Silbernagel, along with Robyn Kohn, Alzheimer’s Associations’ Director of Programs and Services, and Rosemary Acampora, Director, Senior and Social Services for the Wayne Township Department of Health, will provide an overview on Alzheimer’s, discuss available resources, and answer questions. To register, call 800.272.3900 or visit https://action.alz.org/mtg/80054373.

The event is sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association, HomeCare Options, the Township of Wayne and Wayne for All Ages.