County College of Morris President Anthony J. Iacono Receives Distinguished American Award 

County College of Morris (CCM) President Anthony J. Iacono has joined a prestigious group of award recipients recognized by The Greater Morris County Chapter of The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame. The organization presented Iacono with its Distinguished American Award at the Annual Scholar-Athlete Awards Dinner on March 31 at The Madison Hotel in Morristown.

According to Matthew T. Sellitto, president of the Greater Morris County Chapter, the young scholar-athletes are chosen by a formula of 40 percent academics, 40 percent athleticism and 20 percent citizenship. “With that in mind, we try to honor a Distinguished American from the community who we feel has the same qualities and can serve as a role model for these young men as they begin the next chapter of their lives,” said Sellitto. “We are proud to have Dr. Iacono as our Distinguished American this year.”

During the reception, Iacono congratulated each of the scholar-athlete award recipients along with their coaches and families. “Great players inspire others, and we are all inspired by you,” remarked Iacono. “Remember, in student-athletes, student comes first. CCM honors your efforts on the field and in the classroom.”

CCM admires its own scholar-athletes, many who have received individual academic and athletic honors. In recent years CCM’s athletic teams earned Region XIX championships. This includes Women’s Volleyball who hold the title as 2022 GSAC Champions and also Men’s Golf, 2021 GSAC Champions. “Many of our teams were regional champs during their last season of play,” said Iacono, with some teams pausing for the last two seasons due to the pandemic.

In 2019, the Men’s Basketball team was GSAC Champions, in addition to being named Garden State Conference Champions in 2018. The 2019 Women’s Softball team were also GSAC Champions, plus District Champions – NJCAA National Tournament.

CCM is currently ranked #1 in New Jersey for best associate degrees and in the top 1.8 percent of the best community colleges nationwide by Intelligent. The college continues to maintain its #1 position in the state in PayScale’s “Best Community Colleges in New Jersey by Salary Potential,” a distinction it has held for five years in a row. To learn more about CCM, visit www.ccm.edu/.