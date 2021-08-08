Couple Travels to New Jersey to Hike Mount Tammany for Colorectal Cancer Awareness

Colorectal cancer (CRC) survivor Sheila Schrack and her husband Chad Schrack are traveling from Ohio to host a hiking event on Mount Tammany in Knowlton Township, on August 22, as part of a national event, Climb for a Cure, hosted by the national advocacy organization Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC). Proceeds from the event will support CRC research and the online trial finder, a resource the Schrack’s say is essential for anyone battling CRC. The event is one of eight community climbs occurring as part of the national event.

The Schracks became passionate about raising awareness for this disease when Sheila was diagnosed with stage III CRC at 38 years old. They both understand firsthand the effect this disease has on patients and their families. They are dedicated to ensuring people understand the importance of regular screening in early detection.

Sheila is not alone in her young diagnosis, as rates of CRC in those age 50 and under continue to rise. According to a recent JAMA publication, researchers predict, “For the age group 20-49, colorectal cancer was estimated to become the leading cause of cancer-related deaths by 2030.”

This will be the sixth year Fight CRC has hosted Climb for a Cure. Chad is one of the original founders of the Climb for a Cure event, which started in 2015. Climb for a Cure inspires cancer survivors to push themselves physically and mentally as there is no greater challenge than fighting cancer. In 2021, participants are taking part in one of three ways: climbing Lake Tahoe in California, climbing in one of eight community climbs, or choosing to climb on their own.

The Schracks will be leading a group of other patients, caregivers, and loved ones who are passionate about CRC awareness and have chosen to join them.

Locals who are interested in attending can register here. Learn more about Climb for a Cure at FightCRC.org/Climb.