Cricket—Indian National Pastime—Deepening its Roots in New Providence and Beyond

By Alexander Rivero, Staff Writer

Whether they play it, follow it, or care nothing for it, Indians’ relationship to cricket is undeniable, and the sport is ingrained into the very fabric of the country’s rich, vibrant culture. The game traces its popularity in the country since the earliest days of the British Raj, which lasted from the mid-19th century all the way up to the country’s modern independence in 1947.

However, it was India’s championship victory over the West Indies in 1983’s Prudential Cup—also known as the Cricket World Cup—that catapulted the sport’s popularity to new heights, and almost instantly leagues and clubs of varying levels and skill sets took shape, and wherever one went, there seemed to be a pick-up cricket game on just about every corner and empty grass patch of the sprawling subcontinent. The event, regardless of the degree to which one cared for the sport, instantly became a rallying point for a country still emerging from the shadows of its status as the former crown jewel of the British empire. It transcended its own status as national pastime, and became instead a national obsession.

Not much has changed since 1983 when it comes to fanaticism for the sport amongst Indians, as anybody from the New Providence area can confirm.

Moin Ahmed is the elected president of the New Providence Cricket Club (NPCC), an organization that seeks to rekindle the passion for the sport in New Jersey that many thought they had left behind in India. The Cricket Club, Ahmed reminds us, is not at all exclusive to individuals living in America from former British commonwealth countries. It is open to all, regardless of ethnicity, skillset, knowledge of the sport—and even age.

“We are absolutely open to all,” Ahmed says by phone. “This is the second-most popular sport on the planet, after

soccer. We have adults in the league between the ages of 35 and 50, and to watch them play passionately a game that they love has an extraordinary effect on the children, many of whom are born here in America and do not have the access to the sport. What happens with the kids is that they soon want to join in the fun with their family.”

Ahmed and his team of dedicated volunteers, each of which hold full-time jobs and families, are dedicated to the club in their off time. They see it as a way to build something special that would allow them to maximize whatever free time they have to spend with their families in a healthy, productive activity that reminds them of their home.

Nimit Suri, the club treasurer, echoes the sentiment.

“Everyone is so busy in life with work, their children,” he says, “that we need something that we feel strongly and passionately for, something to get away from our day-to-day worries. Gathering like-minded people that enjoy friendly competition, being together, quality time with loved ones, and with a strong passion for this sport was vital for us. We needed to carve out that corner, that space in our lives. This was the inspiration for the club.”

An integral component to the NPCC is its conscious efforts to include women and children in cricket matches. One of the biggest additions to the club in 2022, says the club’s vice president, Pratima Gollamudi, was its Women’s Club, which initiated in September. The club reached out to the township, to different groups that may be interested, and advertised it on social media. The response was greater than they had expected—26 new female members signed up.

“I was very nervous about the whole thing because they asked me to bring it together,” Gollamudi says in reference to the Women’s Club. “But the response was wonderful.”

Amongst the other accomplishments for the NPCC in 2022 was its sizable increase in overall membership, as well as its outstanding coordination with players and crews in playing a solid 50 games. For a club made up of individuals working full-time jobs and raising families, this is by no means a small accomplishment.

“It really is incredible to see every time,” says Ahmed, referring to the way in which all of the necessary components needed to play a cricket match manage to come together each outing, thanks to the work of the club’s dedicated board members and players.

As of this writing, the official club membership is marked at $150 per year for men. The NPCC is still finalizing the tallies of what it would charge for female members, but should have those numbers quite soon. Please stay tuned for further details.

For further information on the New Providence Cricket Club, visit their website at www.newprovidencecricket.com.