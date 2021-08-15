Danceworks Is Getting Ready for Season 29! 

The 2020-2021 season at Danceworks was unlike any other year. But dancers had a great time in class and were able to finish their season strong with an unforgettable outdoor recital. Classes at Danceworks ran in a hybrid fashion all year long. Since the studio capacity was limited to 25% from July 2020 through February 2021, students who wished to come to the studio for class followed a rotating schedule taking class on alternate weeks virtually from home. The studio implemented state-of-the-art technology to ensure that all students would have the same experience whether it was their week in the studio or they preferred to be at home. Large monitors were installed in each dance room so that the instructors would have a great view of their students. The stations were hard-wired to the internet for optimal performance. The instructors wore body mics and the music for class was sent directly through a mixer into the computer so that the dancers would not experience background noise and could hear their teacher clearly. Virtual students were included in class discussions and were able to get feedback and ask questions just as if they were physically in the room.

The studio followed many new Covid protocols including having all of the dancers and staff wear masks at all times. Dancers remained distanced in the dance rooms and classes were modified so that each student had their own space. Danceworks also sanitized each dance room between every single class using hospital-grade and environmentally friendly disinfectant in a low-volume sprayer. Additionally, a covid-approved iWave air scrubber was installed in the building’s ventilation and the air is continually cleaned twenty-four hours a day. Other adjustments included barre covers for ballet students that were sanitized after each use, hand sanitizer in every room, and health checks at the door for all students and staff. Danceworks is proud to share that the new procedures kept the studio covid-free all season. Despite a few students being affected elsewhere, there was no spread in the studio and Danceworks did not have to shut down due to exposure at any time.

By March the studio’s capacity was able to increase per Governor Murphy and more students were allowed to come in and dance together in the studio. The dancers began to prepare for their end-of-year performance “On Broadway”, and were able to work in slightly larger groups. The instructors worked hard to make sure the transition from dancing with some dancers in the room and some dancers on Zoom to dancing all together at dress rehearsal went smoothly. After a full dress rehearsal in the studio’s parking lot, the dancers enjoyed an outdoor recital in a beautiful Greek theater on June 6th.

As Danceworks winds up their summer session, they are enjoying many new dancers back in the studio. Fall 2021 will be a great time as the dancers get back to dancing together weekly. Danceworks will keep all of the new cleaning and maintenance procedures in place as they take steps to get back to normal operations. Zoom will still be available for students who need it occasionally, but they are looking forward to having full in-person classes once again. Danceworks offers classes in tap, ballet, jazz, hip hop, lyrical, contemporary and modern and there are options for ages 2-adult. Alumni have gone on to enjoy college dance programs and careers in the field. Danceworks has been operating in Denville since 1993. Owner and Director, Christine Kohler is certified by Associated Dance Teachers of New Jersey and Dance Masters of America. Students at Danceworks enjoy high-quality dance education from professional instructors in a supportive and non-competitive environment. If you would like to join Danceworks for their 29th season, please contact them at info@danceworksdenville.com or visit their website at DanceworksDenville.com.