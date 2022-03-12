Danielle Fiorina Ranks 6th in All of New Jersey  and in the top 1% Nationwide for Century 21

Patricia Wojtyszyn, broker/owner of CENTURY 21 Crest Real Estate, Inc. is pleased to announce that in recognition of her outstanding sales production and commitment to quality service, CENTURY 21 Real Estate LLC recently honored Danielle Fiorina, sales associate with CENTURY 21 Crest Real Estate, Inc., the DOUBLE CENTURION® award for CENTURY 21 System sales affiliates that earn a minimum of $576,000 in gross commission sales or 130 closed transactions sides within the calendar year. Danielle has achieved the DOUBLE CENTURION® award for two consecutive years.

Danielle Fiorina is ranked 6th for CENTURY 21 agents in New Jersey and is ranked in the top 1% nationwide, is a NJ REALTOR® Circle of Excellence Sales Award winner for the past 16 consecutive years and a member of the CENTURION® HONOR SOCIETY. Danielle has also been awarded with the CENTURY 21® President’s Producer Award for the tenth consecutive year and is the recipient of the Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award, as well as titled the Top Office Producer for 2021.

“We are thrilled to recognize Danielle’s work for this momentous achievement,” says Mike Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “This is an outstanding honor since only a small percentage of affiliated agents in the United States receive this award for sales.”

Fiorina has been a professional realtor and top producer in the industry since 2006 and provides one-on-one personal expertise to each and every client from start to finish. When you choose Danielle, you work directly with, and only with Danielle.

Danielle Fiorina has built her reputation on professionalism and honesty. As a former business owner and accountant/controller, she is very innovative and promotes her client’s needs to successfully reach their goal. She is a full-time realtor and has been a top producer in the industry for 16 years and provides individual and personalized expertise. Call Danielle to put her experience to work for you and for all your real estate needs.

“My clients always come first. Understanding their personal goals and needs is the heart of my real estate business, and I believe it is the foundation for an effective client/realtor relationship. I am very grateful to my clients for putting their trust in me and thrilled to be acknowledged by CENTURY 21 with this prestigious award.” says Fiorina.

“It is evident that Danielle is a true real estate professional who shows a dedication to her clients on a daily basis. I am very pleased to have her market knowledge and business skills in my office,” says CENTURY 21 Crest Real Estate’s Wojtyszyn.

