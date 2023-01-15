Dave Brown Becomes First Swimmer Inducted into the Livingston High School Athletic Hall of Fame

By Steve Sears

Chances are good that you could purge from Dave Brown’s life the swimming records he held while at Livingston High School, his All-State recognition in the 100-meter butterfly event, as well as both his competing (and winning) at the 1973 New Jersey Junior Olympics and his All-American status at Bethany College in West Virginia.

Worthy as all the above is, Brown had swimming itself, and it was for him a great preparation tool for life.

“It taught me a lot of life lessons that I learned at a young age; hard work, discipline with other things, certainly commitment, and perseverance,” Brown states. “Above and beyond that, I think because I started so young, those things were instilled in me at a really, really young age. And I think I carried those things the whole rest of my life.”

Brown last year received an email from The Big L Club, informing him that he was going to be inducted into Livingston High School Athletic Hall of Fame – the first swimmer to be so honored. “I was very taken aback,” he says. “I was very honored and very humbled by the fact that they had picked a swimmer. Swimming is not one of those high-profile sports.”

Brown, who started swimming at the age of eight at the Orange, New Jersey YMCA, and continued swimming up until he was 42 years old, had an encouraging introduction to high school swimming. Joe DeLuca, who coached the new swim program which began in 1971 at Livingston High School and was also a teacher at Mount Pleasant Junior High School, would await Brown’s early arrival to school, and take him to the morning Lancer swim team practices. He saw Brown’s potential. “I think what he was trying to give me was exposure to what it would be like in high school and swimming with the high school team,” Brown says. “It wasn’t intimidating to me at all. I enjoyed the camaraderie, and I knew a lot of the guys that I would be seeing in the following year while I was a sophomore, when they ended up going into high school.” In addition to DeLuca, Brown was also coached by Neil Rothstein and Sid Friedenberg while at Livingston.

Brown was a member of the Lancer 1973 and 1974 Essex County Tournament title winners, and he was both seasons named All-State in the 100-meter butterfly. “I never really thought of swimming as an individual sport,” Brown says. “I’ve often said that the only way you can really succeed and do well is if you have the support of the cast of characters around you, because there were so many different events, and everybody sort of had to pull their weight for the whole team to be successful. I was just one cog in the wheel, to be honest with you. Everybody else had to step up and do their part for the team to be as successful as it was.”

Brown also swam for the triumphant relay team in the 1973 New Jersey Junior Olympics. “That was my AAU team,” he says proudly. “We were state champs in the medley relay. My club team was unbelievable. The backstroker was a state champion in ‘73, the breaststroker was a state champ, I was second in the butterfly state championships, and the freestyler was second in the state.”

Brown has been married to his wife, Marilyn, for 36 years, and they are proud parents of two sons, 32-year-old Kevin and 29-year-old Ryan. The couple will be first time grandparents in February.

“I think the thing that got me through the most is all the support that I had around me,” Brown says. “I had the support of my folks, my friends and teammates, and I had the support of my coaches. That is what made the difference.”