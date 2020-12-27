December 28, 2020 Hometown Online

10 Ways to Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Home (BPT) – This year, New Year’s Eve celebrations might not look like they normally do. But that doesn’t mean you can’t still celebrate with family and friends! In fact, given how difficult this year has been, a party might be exactly what is needed. The good news is that there are plenty of fun, safe ways to ring in the new year as a family right from the comfort of your own home. Read More