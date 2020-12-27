December 28, 2020 Mt Life Oniline

|
I Remember Dad: The Campership
By Richard Mabey Jr.
My father served as Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 170 for over 25 years, from September of 1966 till June of 1993. Dad loved scouting. He deeply believed in the principles of scouting. He held the Scout Law, near and dear to his heart. Read More
The Summer of 1969: The Heart Break
By Richard Mabey Jr.
Our true-life story so far: It is now the middle of July of 1969. I have begun taking swimming lessons at the YMCA. My swimming instructor, Lisa Ann, is a very pretty girl who just completed her freshman year at Paterson State College. Lisa Ann is very kind to me. I have become quite smitten with her. READ MORE
IT HAPPENED IN OUR TOWN: Forged in Fire: The Story of Denville’s Wayside Inn
The Denville fire whistle sounded at 6:29 A.M. It was a chilly Monday, January 18, 1953 and Denville’s historic landmark was on fire… again. READ MORE
Preparing for a Financial Emergency: 5 tips for building (or rebuilding) your emergency savings
(Family Features) The new year provides an opportunity to re-evaluate different aspects of your life, and that includes your budget and savings habits. Planning for emergencies by building – or rebuilding if the COVID-19 pandemic required making a withdrawal – a savings account to withstand the unforeseen can increase confidence in your overall financial health and reduce worry that a significant life event will negatively impact your finances. READ MORE
Thoughts and Reflections: The Loving Kindness of Forgiveness
By Richard Mabey Jr.
For eight years, I worked as a Security Officer for a large, gated community in Central Florida. Most of my duties surrounded upon spending my days in a small, gatehouse, checking people in as they entered the development. READ MORE
Seniors: Get Your Flu Shot – It’s Important!
(Family Features) Getting vaccinated for the flu is more important than ever. Not only will a flu shot help keep you and your family healthy, it can help reduce the strain on the healthcare system and keep hospital beds and other medical resources available for people with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). READ MORE
OPINION: Continuing Education During COVID-19
There’s no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted childhood education. In many countries, kids have physically returned to school. In others, schools were never closed.READ MORE
Morris Educational Foundation Announces New York Jets Experience as Award for Morristown Onstage Vocalist
With audition registration open for Morristown ONSTAGE, the Morris Educational Foundation (MEF), a non-profit organization enhancing excellence in education in the Morris School District, today announced a New York Jets ‘experience’ as part of its prizing structure for the all virtual talent show. READ MORE
Nutritional Inspiration for the New Year
(Family Features) A new year brings new opportunities for personal changes and improvement from taking steps forward in a career to bettering personal relationships and – perhaps most common – starting on a path toward better health. For many, the worthwhile challenge of enhancing physical health begins with the foods and beverages you eat and drink. READ MORE
A Special Sweet-Tart Treat for the Holidays
(Family Features) All kinds of holiday celebrations, whether with immediate family or joining loved ones virtually, can be made better with sweet treats that add special meaning to the occasion. Including fresh fruit in your treat can make it an even tastier take on seasonal tradition. Read More
Caldwell University Marching Band Students to Perform in Virtual National Show
The Caldwell University Marching Band is proud to announce that three students will be performing in the College Band Directors National Association (CBDNA) Intercollegiate Marching Band (IMB). Read More
10 Ways to Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Home
(BPT) – This year, New Year’s Eve celebrations might not look like they normally do. But that doesn’t mean you can’t still celebrate with family and friends! In fact, given how difficult this year has been, a party might be exactly what is needed. The good news is that there are plenty of fun, safe ways to ring in the new year as a family right from the comfort of your own home. Read More
For Mount Olive Author, it’s All About the
Writing
Mount Olive’s Martina Palladino never set out to be a published author. Although she loved writing as a kid, Palladino never imagined that she’d find her way to writing as an adult. Palladino, who does eyelash extensions, has found her joy as she produces her novel series, Thru Eyes of REM. READ MORE
CCM to Provide Food Truck Entrepreneur Training
Over the last decade, food trucks have become a rapidly growing industry and sought-after culinary experience. For the owners, it is also a lucrative business with minimal overhead and a potential annual revenue stream of $250,000 to $500,000, according to Food Truck Operator. Food trucks also can adjust more easily than brick-and-mortar restaurants to pandemic social distancing restrictions. They have no indoor seating and are able to travel where they are more likely to find customers. READ MORE
Fox News Headlines 24/7 reporter on Sirius XM Channel 115, Carley Shimkus, is 5’ 10” tall, the perfect size to be a model.READ MORE
4 easy steps: How to throw the ultimate virtual dinner party
(BPT) – As Americans are increasingly staying home, we’re seeing the return of a longstanding tradition: the intimate dinner party with beloved family and friends. READ MORE
Newton Native and USS Nimitz Sailor Repairs Aircraft Carrier
Hull Technician 3rd Class Alex Farese, from Newton, N.J., welds aluminum aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cheyenne Geletka/Released)
Opinion: Fraudulent Sounds of ‘Centrism’ in Biden Cabinet
What, in today’s political culture, is a “centrist”? Old-fashioned political nerds define it by support for legislation and policy proposals. If you love really big tax cuts and favor abolishing several Cabinet departments, you’re not a centrist.READ MORE
Buy Scouts Assist with Food Pantry Fund Raiser
On Saturday, November 28, twenty-two Scouts from BSA Troop 236 in Long Valley, participated in the annual Washington Township “Sponsor a Wreath” program. The program is the sole fundraiser for the Washington Township food pantry with all proceeds going to help Township residents who are in need throughout the coming year. READ MORE
Whippanong Library to Celebrate 300 Years of Hanover Township
Participate in the Whippanong Library activities to celebrate the past 300 years of Hanover Township from January 4 – 29, 2021. Complete one or all the activities or “missions” through the Whippanong Library Readsquared program. Receive a digital badge while celebrating Hanover Township’s history. Register at http://whippanong.readsquared.com to join is on the fun.
How to Combat Isolation and Loneliness Among Older adults
(BPT) – Feeling a sense of connection and belonging with others is a basic human need. But unfortunately for many older adults, social isolation and loneliness are on the rise, especially because of the necessary social distancing since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Read More
Morris County Administrator John Bonanni Receives Lifetime Achievement Award
Morris County Administrator John Bonanni was honored by the New Jersey Association of Counties (NJAC) with the organization’s first-ever County Administrator Lifetime Achievement Award during its County Government Leadership Awards presentations. Read More
Introducing Heath Village – The Meadows – Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility
Heath Village is proud to announce the opening of The Meadows, its new 92,000 square foot nursing and rehabilitation facility. Read More
