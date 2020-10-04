Deliver Taste and Nutrition with Comforting Dairy Dishes

(Family Features) Cooler weather calls for comfort foods, and it’s hard to top risotto for a heartwarming dish to share with the family on chilly days.

To achieve delicious taste without ditching your healthy eating plan, consider nutritionally balanced one-pot recipes like those from “Whole in One” by Ellie Krieger, several of which call for dairy to help fuel your loved ones’ meals. Milk is commonly viewed as a versatile staple to have on-hand for cooking and a nutritious beverage for families with essential nutrients such as calcium that promote bone health in children and teens.

“I’m always trying to create recipes that make it easier for people to cook and eat well,” Krieger said. “As a food lover and dietitian, I’m always looking for that amazing balance between health and taste. Dairy really can help get you there because it provides you not only great nutrition, but also great taste, texture and satisfaction.”

Turn to dairy-fueled comfort foods with recipes from Krieger like nutrient-dense Cauliflower Risotto with Shrimp and Peas. This dish offers a balanced, health-conscious way to enjoy flavorful meals while delivering essential nutrients found in dairy.

“Milk, cheese and yogurt all contain protein, and I think most people don’t realize that a cup of milk has 8 grams of high-quality protein, which is more than an egg,” Krieger said. “When I tell people that, it’s really news to them. Protein really is key in many ways because people are often looking to get more protein into their diets.”

Cauliflower “Risotto” with Shrimp and Peas

Recipe courtesy of “Whole in One” by Ellie Krieger on behalf of Milk Means More

Servings: 4

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 cup chopped shallot

3 cups cauliflower rice

1/4 teaspoon salt, plus additional, to taste

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons, plus 1 teaspoon, all-purpose flour

1 3/4 cups 1% low-fat milk

3/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, divided

1 pound medium shrimp (26-30 count per pound), cleaned and tails removed

1 1/2 cups fresh or frozen peas

2 tablespoons fresh basil leaves, cut into ribbons

In large, nonstick skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add shallot and cook until softened, 2 minutes. Stir in cauliflower rice, 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper; cook 2 minutes.

Sprinkle flour over cauliflower and stir to incorporate then add milk and cook, stirring occasionally, until it comes to gentle boil. Stir in 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese until incorporated then add shrimp and peas.

Return to simmer. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until shrimp are pink and no longer translucent, and sauce has thickened, about 5 minutes. Season with additional salt, to taste, then garnish with basil and remaining Parmesan cheese.

