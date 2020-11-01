DENTAL DIGEST

Dental Implants: I need them, but can’t afford them. What do I do?

Ira Goldberg, DDS, FAGD, DICOI, DABOI/ID

Dental implants can be a significant financial investment. I hear quite often, “I can’t afford dental implants, but I know I need them. What are my options?”

The first time I will hear this regarding dental implants is when a person comes to me for help. After listening to what their particular issues are, we’ll present multiple choices. Some include implants, while some don’t. We’ll get to that later.

Depending upon the problems, a person might require just one implant. Other people may need multiple implants. Still others might need adjunctive procedures, such as gum or bone grafting. And yet others might need a complex rehabilitation of a full mouth. As you can guess, all of these situations will have different price ranges, so it is impossible to tell you, the reader, what someone’s final number is going to be within this article.

Most people will look at the overall fee. This makes sense: we all want to know what the bottom line is going to be. However, with dental implants, treatment can be spread out over time. For example, if your overall financial investment is $5,000, that does not have to be paid all at once. It could be broken up into 3 phases of treatment, spread over 8 months. These Phases of Treatment make the dental implant procedure much more affordable.

Healthcare financing is also available. Depending upon your credit history, your overall financial investment, and a few other factors, oftentimes treatment can be spread over a few months up to several years!

Do you own your own home? If so, a home equity line of credit is something many people don’t think about. However, this is something to consider. You’ll have a very low interest rate, and no-to-low penalties of you skip a payment. You should talk to your own financial adviser about this.

Let’s face it: Some people simply won’t be able to afford dental implants. It is unfortunately a reality at times. But don’t despair! Alternatives always exist, such a partial dentures, full dentures, bridges, and mini-implants.

Mini-implants are narrower implants than standard implants. You gain a lower price-point, but have to trade off a higher risk of complications.

For those of you who have a full denture and find it terribly uncomfortable, you could consider an “overdenture.” This is a denture that will snap onto implants. You gain the stability that implants can provide, but you will still have a denture that you will need to take in and out of your mouth.

I do hope this article has provide you with some financial hope. I realize I've mentioned a number of different options. My website is full of patient information sheets regarding may of these topics, so feel free to peruse them. You can find them under the "For Patients" tab: search for the "Patient Education" section.

