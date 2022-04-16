Denville Celebrating Year of the Tiger in May

Downtown Denville will recognize the Year of the Tiger with an elaborate tiger art display, a lion dance performance, photo booth and pet-parade on Sunday, May 15, 2022 (12pm-4pm) sponsored by Hunan Taste, NJ’s #1 Chinese Restaurant. Morris County’s best downtown will be holding various activities to celebrate. The yearly pet parade, welcoming socially acclimated pets, begins at 2pm starting along Broadway at First Ave and culminating in front of Hunan Taste on Bloomfield Avenue. Traditional Lion Dancers will lead the parade and then perform immediately after the parade ends, followed by a martial arts performance and other traditional activities.

Community causes are often integral to Downtown Denville’s shopping events. This year the celebration and parade will raise awareness and donations for Eleventh Hour Rescue, who will also have Kitty Adoptions, fittingly, for Year of the Tiger. There will also be a costume contest for the best dressed dogs of the day.

The arts are an important part of this celebration. Downtown Denville was able to secure a grant from Morris Arts that is being utilized to create a Tiger Walk Garden, which will have art pieces, poetry readings, a small play and other activities relating to the tiger. “One of the major pieces that will be on display is a collaboration between Downtown Denville, the local Board of Education, the Beautification Committee and the Department of Public Works. It will be like nothing you’ve ever seen before and I can’t wait for it to be unveiled to the public”, said Downtown Denville’s Executive Director, Ellen Sandman.

For further information, please visit our website at www.downtowndenville.com.