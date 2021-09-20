Denville Native Competes for Miss New Jersey USA Title

Photo Courtesy of Gabby Dwyer

By: Danielle Stanton

Gabby Dwyer nearly lost her father to a horrific car accident and then lost a neighbor to a heart attack after performing CPR. After those two episodes, the 21-year-old decided she wasn’t going to let anything stand in her way.

That’s why Dwyer competed in the Miss New Jersey USA Competition over the last weekend in July.

“Life is short, but since those two incidents happened, I thought ‘why not?’” Dwyer shared.

The three-day event began with a panel of judges who asked her questions about her life and future. The following day, she had a preliminary competition where she wore a cocktail dress, swimsuit and an evening gown. On Sunday, the judges picked the top 15, then top 5, then the winner. They took out the talent portion this year, Dwyer said.

Dwyer didn’t win but said it was a growing experience, one she will return to and compete in next year.

“The pageant in itself was an amazing experience. I felt so confident and empowered through the people I met and being able to strut my stuff on stage. I was able to push myself out of my comfort zone and find out a lot about myself. I have a lot of insecurities and I found that by feeling beautiful and being around such supportive women, it shed light on a few things about myself that I did not necessarily see but others did,” Dwyer said.

Dwyer entered the pageant late so she only had one month to prepare. At times, she said, it was stressful.

“My biggest supporter was Andrea Callahan, the owner of Summit and Main. She was the reason why I was able to compete and gave me so much support and guidance. Typically, you are supposed to get a coach, etc. I used YouTube to help figure out how to walk and pose. It is not as easy as you think,” Dwyer said.

Her formal dress was a red gown and she used a wedding belt to spice it up and then topped it off with silver accessories.

“To be in the pageant is something I recommend women to do. It is not just about winning and looking pretty. It is about building confidence, your self-image, making friends, and just allowing yourself to be the best version of you without judgement. I have never stepped foot on a stage in front of people before and not too long ago, I never would have. Once I got out there I just felt beautiful and strong and although I was not crowned one, I felt like a queen,” Dwyer shared.

In the fall, Dwyer will be finishing her bachelor’s in nutrition at Utica College in upstate New York in hopes to attend Rutgers University in the spring to become a registered dietician.

From there, Dwyer hopes to gain experience through working with athletes and sports teams while eventually opening her own training business where she will teach strength and nutrition to athletes.

She also would like to start an organization on empowerment and positivity.

“I feel like after competing, it is so important to feel powerful and comfortable in your own skin. I am hoping that from this I can help bring the community closer that much more through my efforts in making everyone feel worthy! After almost losing my father and not being able to save my cousin’s neighbor, I seriously put in perspective how fragile life can be. So forever my advice will be ‘Why not, what is the worst that can happen?’”