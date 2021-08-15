Denville PAL Hockey Celebrates 50 Years

Photo courtesy of Denville Blue Knights PAL Hockey

By Steve Sears

In 1971, Denville resident Joseph McGavin needed to do something. The father of 7 had four sons who played hockey daily in the winter, and his backyard became a rink with 60 kids skating all day long, and he got tired of clearing the ice.

As a result, McGavin founded what eventually became Denville Blue Knights PAL Hockey, a non-profit, youth hockey organization serving Denville, Boonton, Mountain Lakes, Montville, Parsippany and neighboring towns that are minus a youth hockey program. Open to boys and girls ages 4 to 14 years, it teaches skill and enjoyment of the game, but also encourages sportsmanship as well.

“It started as the Indian Lake Hockey team; they played one game that first year at the pee wee level against Lake Telemark,” McGavin, who was actively involved with the program until 1989, recalls. “Then it became the Colonial Hockey League (now the New Jersey Colonials travel team – they bought the rights to the name), and then Denville Youth Hockey was born.”

Bill Ryden, in his third season as President of the Denville Blue Knights PAL Hockey, explains its platform. “As far as the philosophy of the program,” he says, “at the end of the day it’s to get the kids to understand teamwork, and then respect – respect for their teammates and respect for the game – and to understand that it’s not always about winning and losing.” Also, a key component to the program which was instituted towards the end of last season is, “You win or you learn.” “Every time you go out there,” adds Ryden, “you’re learning something, and if you lose but learn from a mistake, then you’ve really won.”

The Denville Blue Knights PAL Hockey offers something different perhaps than what other communities may offer. They have a goalie coach for their young goaltenders. “That position tends to get overlooked by a lot of the coaches,” says Ryden, whose son is a goalie. “They don’t even they don’t understand the position, or the goaltender gets put into drills as a prop for your shooters, and their growth – their youth growth – doesn’t really get achieved. What they need is different than what the players need. But at the same time, we try to incorporate them in.”

Another benefit of the program is not only for the kids, but for the local high schools. McGavin explains. “It is a feeder to the high school program, and Morris County has some of the most competitive high school hockey in the state. Morris Knolls has one of the strongest public school hockey programs in the state and the kids need to be ready to play at that level. Playing together from a young age helps with the comradery.” He then adds proudly, “My grandson Andrew won 2 state championships at Morris Knolls.”

The Blue Knights play in the Morris County Youth Hockey League, which is governed by USA Hockey. The program offers four levels: Mites (beginners), Squirts (ages 9 – 10), Peewees (11 -12), and Bantams (13 – 14).

For more information about Denville PAL Hockey, www.denvillepalhockey.com.