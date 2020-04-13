Denville Resident Pens Book

Sudden Cardiac Arrest: Back from the Dead , is a 2020 true book on Amazon, by John Stibravy, PhD, a Denville resident since 1954. Contributions by Denville resident Casey J. Sirvent, LPC, LCADC, MA. Editing by Tony Smith, PhD and Becky Gingras, DPA. This book is a terrifying, true, first person account of the author’s sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) while celebrating his 20th wedding anniversary. It details his surviving 40 minutes of CPR, dying three more times, receiving final rites, and enduring a 10 day coma while he was on a ventilator, followed by insanity. His recovery is marked by violence, delusions, anger, depression, nightmares. SCA kills 1,000 Americans a day, and 9 of 10 SCA patients do not survive the event. The author’s recovery took twenty-four months. Join this local author to explore the true, horrific nature of SCA recovery.