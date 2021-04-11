Denville Voices Announces Youth Art Contest Winners

Denville Voices for Racial Justice (Denville Voices) partnered with the Denville Public Schools to launch a first annual district-wide art contest for Black History Month. Students were asked to submit art that reflected the pride, strength, resiliency, and cultural influences which they had learned about African-Americans during Black History Month. The theme of the contest was African-American Heroes that Inspire. Over 80 creative, inspirational, forward-thinking entries were received. All students who submitted entries were recognized and 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place awards were given to each grade level, within each school – Lakeview, Riverview, and Valleyview. Additionally, two overall winners were awarded—one for the middle school; one for the two elementary schools.

The winning artwork is being displayed in storefronts of local business throughout April. Thank you to Dickerson’s Corner, Mathnasium of Denville, Sisters, Gateway to the Arts, Wild Birds Unlimited, Mo ‘Pweeze Bakery, California Beach Hut, Pure Barre, El Mejicano Tex-Mex Grill, My CBD Organics Denville, Flowers By Candle-Lite, Faith & Begorra, Beauty SHA’LOM, and Mara’s Cafe & Bakery – Denville, for displaying all the beautiful posters. You can also view a gallery of the winners at https://denvillevoices.com/art/.