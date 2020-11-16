Diabetes‌ ‌in‌ ‌New‌ ‌Jersey:‌ ‌A‌ ‌Statewide‌ ‌Concern‌ ‌

Written By, Chris Bauer MD
Are you constantly thirsty, always tired, having frequent urination or blurry
vision? You might have type 2 diabetes. Type 2 diabetes affects 9.2% of all people
in New Jersey with over 640,000 people living with diabetes statewide. Most new
diagnosis of type 2 diabetes are asymptomatic and only 10% of new cases are
type I diabetes infections. Diabetes represents one of the most significant health
concerns that faces so many members of our community.
The majority of diabetes cases fall in either a type 1, type 2 or gestational
diabetes category. Diabetes type 1 is a condition that is more autoimmune based
and is one in which your body does not make insulin. Insulin breaks down sugar in
your blood and regulates your blood glucose levels. Type 2 diabetes is when your
body is making insulin but the tissue and organs in your body are less sensitive to
insulin and as a result blood glucose levels are elevated. Often type 2 diabetes is
associated with increased weight gain and obesity. Gestational diabetes is when
pregnant women have an elevated blood sugar levels due to hormones that are
made in the placenta.
The most common way that any of the diabetic conditions are diagnosed is
through routine doctor visits. This is true because again most cases of diabetes are
asymptomatic. When people are symptomatic and having elevated glucose levels
the diagnosis of diabetes can be easily made. Most often though the diagnosis of
diabetes is made through standard screening tests. A fasting blood glucose test, a
2-hour plasma glucose test and an elevated Hemoglobin A1C level are all tests
used to diagnose diabetes. Regularly scheduled annual exams at a family medicine
or internal medicine doctor’s office can facilitate the testing for diabetes.
After a diagnosis of diabetes has been made, the patient and the doctor
then need to create to plan of management. If the person has type 1 diabetes,
then often the patient will be given insulin. Insulin can be injected around
mealtimes or at planned intervals during the day to maintain a person’s normal
blood glucose levels. People with Type 2 Diabetes often can make lifestyle changes
such as weight loss, improved diet, and increased activity to improve their blood
