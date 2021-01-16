DIANA C. LOBOSCO LEAVES A PROFOUND LEGACY AT PCTVS

Chief School Administrator Diana C. Lobosco bids farewell to the Passaic County Technical and Vocational School District (PCTVS) when she retired at the end of December. The Superintendent’s innumerable accomplishments will long outlive her 37-year tenure. Through her far-reaching vision and dedicated leadership, PCTVS has been transformed into New Jersey’s largest school of its kind, meeting the academic, career and technical demands of over 4,000 Passaic County students each year.

Lobosco first arrived on the Wayne campus in 1985, already impressively equipped with 12 years of experience in education. Initially, serving as Supervisor of Basic Skills Instruction, Bilingual Education, and English as a Second Language, she honed her administrative skills and quickly advanced to the roles of Vice Principal and Principal. In 1995 she was promoted to the position of Superintendent, a title she proudly held for a remarkable 25-year span.

As a staunch advocate of Career and Technical Education (CTE), under Lobosco’s leadership traditional CTE offerings expanded, while new offerings like the School of Performing Arts, the Academy of Finance, and the School of Engineering Technology were added. Increased academic rigor, cutting-edge technology, and expanded athletic and extracurricular activities have also been hallmarks of her tenure as Superintendent.

The outgoing Superintendent’s most notable achievement, however, is the creation of the Diana C. Lobosco STEM Academy. With its unveiling in 2018, the 110,000-square-foot facility was appropriately dedicated in her honor, given her vision and tenacity from its early development as a seminal idea until its fruition as a world class instructional model. Recognizing the emergence and 21st-century demand for careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, she led the charge to expand opportunities for all Passaic County students to become critical thinkers and community leaders in these new, emerging vocational areas. With its unique interdisciplinary approach and program-based learning model, the STEM Academy is helping to create the next generation of knowledgeable, productive, and socially conscious global leaders.

John Maiello, Assistant Superintendent and soon-to-be Acting Superintendent, commented on the retiree’s legacy, noting, “The entire PCTVS community will be forever indebted to Diana Lobosco for her decades of devoted service. Her impact is truly beyond measure. On behalf of every student, parent, board and staff member, I sincerely wish her all the best as she closes this monumental chapter of her life and starts the next one.”