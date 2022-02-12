Director of William Paterson University’s New Center for Socially Responsible Entrepreneurship and Innovation Receives Competitive, National Award

William Paterson University Associate Professor of Management Ana Cristina Siqueira, director of the recently-launched Center for Socially Responsible Entrepreneurship and Innovation in the University’s Cotsakos College of Business, has been selected for the highly competitive Award for Excellence in Social Entrepreneurship, Practice, and Service from the U.S. Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE).

The award recognizes individuals who have founded a social impact organization or initiative in order to make a positive contribution to the world, with a demonstrated commitment to social entrepreneurship education.

“Other institutions often have centers for entrepreneurship and innovation, but we are bringing this differentiation with social responsibility, and to receive an award that comes from a group that is focused on that—it’s a great honor,” Siqueira says. “This is a wonderful type of recognition to receive right at the start-up phase of our Center, because it highlights the importance of our mission to help individuals launch and develop organizations committed to environmental sustainability and social inclusion.”

WP’s new Center aims to empower current students, alumni and members of the general public from diverse backgrounds and industries to create new business ideas and develop socially responsible innovations for their new or existing organizations. The Center also produces research in entrepreneurship and innovation focusing on organizations that alight economic, social, and environmental goals.

On February 18, it will launch an online incubator for abilities-inclusive ventures, to benefit individuals who have or would like to start a business to support persons with disabilities. An incubator for women entrepreneurs was launched in October.

A specialist in strategic management, entrepreneurship, international business, and management of technology and innovation, Siqueira’s research has been published in the Journal of Business Ethics, Entrepreneurship Theory and Practice, and Journal of Business Venturing, among others. Additionally, she is co-founder of reframery.org, an online platform that empowers diverse individuals in various countries to develop socially and environmentally responsible organizations.