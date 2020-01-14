Donation Day at Mount Olive Library

The Friends of the Mt. Olive Library will be accepting books, Saturday January 18 th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Snow Date January 25th.

202 Flanders-Drakestown Road Flanders.

The Library phone is 973-691-8686.

Bring your gently used books, CDs, DVDs to the basement at the back of the library building. Re-reading is even better than recycling!

We don’t take any encyclopedias, Text Books, VHS tapes, dirty or mildewed books. Everything else is great.

See the Library website: www.mopl.org/Friends.htm and the Friends' Facebook page for further information.