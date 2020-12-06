Dover Sailor named Warfighter of the Week serving aboard U.S. Navy warship

U.S. Navy Capt. Randy Peck, right, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), awards Operations Specialist 2nd Class Michael Corona, from Dover, N.J., as the Warfighter of the Week during a ceremony held in the ship’s in-port cabin, in Norfolk, Va, Nov. 18, 2020. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Curtis Burdick)

