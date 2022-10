PHOTO COURTESY OF THE WOODLAND PARK SCHOOL DISTRICT

Damian Casado, a fourth grade student at Beatrice Gilmore School in Woodland Park, was the first place at the state level in the American Legion Post 238 Auxiliary’s Annual Americanism Essay Contest. Damian won at the unit level, county level and in the state competition in the 3rd and 4th grade group. He is shown with his parents, one of his teachers, Mr. Melton, Principal Mrs. Sharon Tomback, and Auxiliary President Cathy Pagano.