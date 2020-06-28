European Wax Center of Denville, Parsippany & Roxbury is Supporting Frontline Heroes & Reopening 

The European Wax Centers of Roxbury, Denville and Parsippany are pleased to announce that they are reopened! In celebration of the reopening, EWC is offering a wide array of promotions to enhance their guests’ experiences.

Now through July 31st, eligible Front Line Heroes will enjoy a one-time free service of their choice as a thank you for their support during the pandemic. This is being done to recognize, thank and offer a confidence boost to those who helped get the community through the Coronavirus Pandemic. We appreciate the Front Line heroes whose essential work outside of their home during the pandemic meaningfully contributed to the health, welfare and well being of their community.

For a limited time, new and repeat guests can Buy One Service and receive a Second Same Day Service 50% off! In addition, new and returning guests can Buy 9 and Get 3 Free services when filling up their Wax Passes or Buy 12 Months of Unlimited Wax Pass and Get the 13th Free. New Wax Pass holders can receive 20% off product and 10% off service purchases now through December 31st.

EWC is also offering up to 40% off on some of their fantastic products via Spring Product Bundles such as the Stayput Brow Pencil, Sharpener + Perfect Brow Groomer: $25 (Reg. $43). Products in bundle offers cannot be substituted. All EWC products are cruelty-free and formulated without parabens and mineral oils.

As the leader in the waxing industry, European Wax Center always takes hygiene and safety seriously, and in light of the COVID-19 situation we have increased our policies and practices. European Wax Center is committed to the highest sanitation standards for our guests and employees to ensure the health and safety of all who enter our centers. Please click on the link below to learn more about how we plan to keep you smooth and safe during this time, including our new contactless check-in policy, as well as how to register for the Front Line Heroes discount.

https://waxcenter.com/pages/hygiene-standards