PHOTO COURTESY OF THE BOROUGH OF WOODLAND PARK

Woodland Park opened up this year’s Farmers Market with much fanfare on June 4. Mayor Keith Kazmark and the Borough Council members stopped by for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the market.

Kids enjoyed a free bounce house at the event. There will be a free bounce house on the first Saturday of each month. Shoppers received a free reusable shopping bag courtesy of the Borough.

The market continues every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dowling Parkway at the corner of McBride Avenue and Dowling Parkway. It is held rain or shine. Follow the Market on Facebook or Instagram to keep informed on weekly vendors and special events.



