February 22, 2021 My Life Online Edition

Pest Control Tips to Save You Money
There is nothing more startling than waking up in the middle of the night to find a pest in your home. From roaches to mice to various insects, you may wonder how big of a problem you have on your hands.
I Remember Dad: Be Ever So True, Love Knoweth No Boundaries
I want to be very respectful here of the holy scriptures. But, truth be told, I have never seen a bush spontaneously ignite. I’ve never seen a sea part with the raising of a rod.
Smart Clicks: How to Shop Online Like a Pro
(Family Features) Over the past year, online shopping has become the norm for all kinds of purchases, from groceries and household essentials to gifts and clothing.
Shopping for clothes and other items from the comfort of your home has multiple advantages, including the convenience to shop on your own schedule and the ability to do more thorough research to get the best prices before you buy. However, if you’re not used to doing it, shopping online for items you typically purchase at brick and mortar stores can be daunting.
To make your online shopping experiences more efficient and successful, consider these tips from Kellie Brown, fashion
Three Non-Profits & Morris County Unite To Provide Housing To Neighbors Experiencing Homelessness
The Summer of 1969: Beloved Grandpa’s Wisdom
Our true-life story so far: On the sixteenth of July of 1969, I had attended my swimming lesson at the Paterson YMCA and hence had missed watching the launch of Apollo 11 on television.
Upon arriving home, Mom and I found Aunt Helen and my sister Patti in the living room watching TV. They were both very excited about having watched the Apollo 11 send off. Mom, my sister, Aunt Helen, and I eat lunch together. After lunch, I walk down Mabey Lane by myself, rediscovering Mr. Bligh’s old woodshed that stood in
Talent on Loan from God…
OLIVER NORTH AND DAVID GOETSCH
We heard him say it hundreds of times, as did many of you: “Talent on loan from God.” Some of Rush’s Limbaugh’s detractors liked to claim the statement was haughty. But those of us who knew him recognized the famous signoff to his radio program as humility not ego. Rush was truly an extraordinary talent, a media icon of unprecedented stature.
Project Self Sufficiency Receives Grant from Macy’s
Project Self-Sufficiency recently received a grant from Macy’s in support of the agency’s food distribution program, The Food Project: Nourishing Our Neighbors. The food pantry at Project Self-Sufficiency offers free food and limited personal care products to Sussex and Warren County residents, Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Patrons need not be agency participants. Funding from Macy’s is specifically allocated for emergency food distribution related to the COVID-19 crisis.
Understanding Social Stigma
Breast Cancer Survivor Support Group Launched
Common Signs That Your HVAC System Needs a Checkup
If you may notice some problems with your cooling and heating system, it is best to address them as soon as they happen as you don’t want a small issue to lead to more significant problems.
OPINION:
From the right
BY TIM GRAHAM
Media Love for Manacing Maxine Waters
Maxine Waters is a darling of the liberal media. Last October, Washington Post pop culture reporter Helena Andrews-Dyer (and co-author R. Eric Thomas) put together a book titled “Reclaiming Her Time: The Power of Maxine Waters.”
The publisher touts: “In the tradition of ‘Notorious RBG,’ a lively, beautifully designed, full-color illustrated celebration of the life, wisdom, wit, legacy, and fearless style of iconic American Congresswoman Maxine Waters.” She’s “iconic.”
OPINION:
From the left
BY Mark Shields
Before They Vote for You, They First Have to Like You
Bill Cohen, the former Republican three-term U.S. senator and U.S. representative from Maine, never lost an election. He was elected to the Bangor City Council
5 Key Steps to a Beautiful Lawn
Nearly everyone wants to have a beautiful lawn, but the process to get there can be overwhelming. There’s more to it than just mowing and fertilizing. Not to worry — we have broken the process down for you. Here are five simple steps you can take to get a better-looking yard.
1. Ensuring You Have Great Soil
Lawns need excellent soil to thrive. You should ensure you
