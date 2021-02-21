February 22, 2021 My Life Online Edition

New Years Celebration

February 22, 2021

Pest Control Tips to Save You Money

There is nothing more startling than waking up in the middle of the night to find a pest in your home. From roaches to mice to various insects, you may wonder how big of a problem you have on your hands.

I Remember Dad: Be Ever So True, Love Knoweth No Boundaries

I want to be very respectful here of the holy scriptures. But, truth be told, I have never seen a bush spontaneously ignite. I’ve never seen a sea part with the raising of a rod.

Pest Control

Morris County School of Technology Physical Education Teacher Wins Award

Thoughts and Reflections: 

Remembering the Ice Cream Socials

By Richard Mabey Jr.

From the Autumn of 1988 till the Summer of 1998, my sister Patti and I served as Youth Group Leaders for the First Reformed Church of Lincoln Park. One of the absolute, most fun events that the teenagers held, on a regular basis, was the infamous ice cream socials. We would hold an ice cream social about three times a year.

Three Non-Profits & Morris County Unite to Provide Housing to Neighbors Experiencing Homelessness

Smart Clicks: How to Shop Online Like a Pro

(Family Features) Over the past year, online shopping has become the norm for all kinds of purchases, from groceries and household essentials to gifts and clothing.

Shopping for clothes and other items from the comfort of your home has multiple advantages, including the convenience to shop on your own schedule and the ability to do more thorough research to get the best prices before you buy. However, if you’re not used to doing it, shopping online for items you typically purchase at brick and mortar stores can be daunting.

To make your online shopping experiences more efficient and successful, consider these tips from Kellie Brown, fashion

Three Non-Profits & Morris County Unite To Provide Housing To Neighbors Experiencing Homelessness

The Summer of 1969: Beloved Grandpa’s Wisdom

Our true-life story so far: On the sixteenth of July of 1969, I had attended my swimming lesson at the Paterson YMCA and hence had missed watching the launch of Apollo 11 on television.

Upon arriving home, Mom and I found Aunt Helen and my sister Patti in the living room watching TV. They were both very excited about having watched the Apollo 11 send off. Mom, my sister, Aunt Helen, and I eat lunch together. After lunch, I walk down Mabey Lane by myself, rediscovering Mr. Bligh’s old woodshed that stood in

Talent on Loan from God…

OLIVER NORTH AND DAVID GOETSCH

 We heard him say it hundreds of times, as did many of you: “Talent on loan from God.” Some of Rush’s Limbaugh’s detractors liked to claim the statement was haughty. But those of us who knew him recognized the famous signoff to his radio program as humility not ego. Rush was truly an extraordinary talent, a media icon of unprecedented stature.

Project Self Sufficiency Receives Grant from Macy’s

Project Self-Sufficiency recently received a grant from Macy’s in support of the agency’s food distribution program, The Food Project: Nourishing Our Neighbors. The food pantry at Project Self-Sufficiency offers free food and limited personal care products to Sussex and Warren County residents, Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.  Patrons need not be agency participants. Funding from Macy’s is specifically allocated for emergency food distribution related to the COVID-19 crisis.

Understanding Social Stigma

Preschool Advantage Welcomes New Board Member in Maria Vinci Savettiere

New Jersey American Water Donates $41,000 to Untied Way Through Virtual Workplace Campaign

Expert Tips for Welcoming a Kitten

(Family Features) Fostering kittens and cats has risen in popularity during these unprecedented times,

CCM Award-Winning Student Publication Captures A New National Honor

A Protein Twist for Tasty Family Meals

6 Things to Know About GMOs

Breast Cancer Survivor Support Group Launched

Common Signs That Your HVAC System Needs a Checkup

If you may notice some problems with your cooling and heating system, it is best to address them as soon as they happen as you don’t want a small issue to lead to more significant problems. 

OPINION:

From the right

BY TIM GRAHAM

Media Love for Manacing Maxine Waters

Maxine Waters is a darling of the liberal media. Last October, Washington Post pop culture reporter Helena Andrews-Dyer (and co-author R. Eric Thomas) put together a book titled “Reclaiming Her Time: The Power of Maxine Waters.”

The publisher touts: “In the tradition of ‘Notorious RBG,’ a lively, beautifully designed, full-color illustrated celebration of the life, wisdom, wit, legacy, and fearless style of iconic American Congresswoman Maxine Waters.” She’s “iconic.”

OPINION:

From the left

BY Mark Shields

Before They Vote for You, They First Have to Like You

Bill Cohen, the former Republican three-term U.S. senator and U.S. representative from Maine, never lost an election. He was elected to the Bangor City Council 

5 Key Steps to a Beautiful Lawn

Nearly everyone wants to have a beautiful lawn, but the process to get there can be overwhelming. There’s more to it than just mowing and fertilizing. Not to worry — we have broken the process down for you. Here are five simple steps you can take to get a better-looking yard.

1. Ensuring You Have Great Soil

Lawns need excellent soil to thrive. You should ensure you

