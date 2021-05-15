Fighting for a more just Livingston

By Jillian Risberg

In the wake of George Floyd’s killing, people mobilized in record numbers across America to demand change. And it was the catalyst for some concerned citizens here at home to actively combat racism and prejudice at the local level.



“What started as a private Facebook group to discuss these issues eventually evolved into a public-facing social justice community action group, modeled on SOMA (South Orange-Maplewood) Justice,” says Kiran Reddy, of Livingston Justice.

Those interested in getting involved can search for ‘Livingston Justice Events’ (on Facebook).



According to Paul Boxer, they also use the page to share panel discussions with special guests. Their first event during Kwanzaa featured Dr. Akil Khlafani, an Essex County College professor who discussed the history and significance of the holiday.

Livingston Justice’s Leadership Team is all about diversity, equity and inclusion.



What that means to Courtney Wicks: diversity is being invited to the party, inclusion is being asked to dance and equity is being able to participate in organizing the dance and choosing the music.



“Our vision is to create an environment where marginalized or underrepresented peoples are no longer dependent on an offer of brief ‘inclusion,’ but where they are equally able to contribute and participate in crafting a real sense of representation and belonging,” Wicks says.



And Anthony Keys adds there are two major issues undercutting discussions of racism.



“The average Americans’ inability to talk about the subject of race and the unspoken belief that the default ‘American’ is a White Anglo Saxon Protestant,” Keys says. “Because of the social/economic advantages that most people in town enjoy, there is a belief that our community is above racism –- that we are somehow ‘better than that.’”



He says understanding our implicit and explicit biases would go a long way in confronting racism. We need to create more safe spaces for diverse people to interact, create authentic friendships, and invite them into our homes. That’s a great way to counteract long established stereotypes and misconceptions about people who are different from us.



“It is also important to ensure that the children of our town can be engaged in this effort,” says Keys. “Worth noting

that even in Livingston there is some residential segregation –- a quick look at the demographics of the five different elementary school communities will show that. So to the extent that community-wide activities for children and families can be planned and children of different races and ethnicities engaged in shared activities, we will all be better off.”



There has always been a deep-seated racial issue in this country and within the Livingston community, according to Wicks.



“The only difference now is that we are able to capture it on camera and/or use social media to share lived experiences,” she says. “However, over the last few years, overt racism and hate have become regular occurrences and even normalized in some of our town groups. It has gotten to the point where people are genuinely becoming concerned for their personal safety.”

The other issue is that while the public school district and local police department have mildly acknowledged there are problems with complicit and implicit bias, Wicks says they haven’t taken meaningful steps to address these issues.



“There is a lot of pushback from certain community groups and their members, as well as elected leadership about the corrective action necessary to create a safer, inclusive and equitable community,” but she says they either don’t want to or are afraid to change how they’ve been operating even though they are aware that some of their practices and policies are against the law and are ultimately harming families.



When the Livingston Justice Leadership Team finds out about something in town that is culturally insensitive, racist or prejudiced, Boxer and Wicks say they step in and explain the problematic nature of whatever was said or done.



“We invite conversations to shed awareness on such situations — and to be honest it’s been hit or miss in terms of how receptive the local community has been,” they say. “We try our best to be constructive, informative by pointing to ways people can become better educated. Some are ready to have these conversations but many are not.”

Boxer and Wicks note that Livingston Justice is now attempting to coalition build with ‘intentionally excluded’ or ‘minoritized’ groups in town in order to produce helpful tools and content.



“We are also starting to examine data to identify patterns of institutional and systemic exclusion and/or marginalization that we can later share with appropriate stakeholders,” they say, such as disparities in educational outcomes by race/ethnicity that the Livingston Board of Education and district administration really need to see.

According to Wicks, they believe their curated content seeks to encourage their community to engage in what the Center for Creative Leadership calls the Seven Acts of Inclusion.

“We hope our community learns to 1) Deepen Self Awareness 2) Foster Social Awareness 3) Reveal Bigotry and Blindspots 4) Listen To Understand 5) Build Bridges 6) Lead with Courageous Empathy and Vulnerability and 7) Invest in Resources,” she says. “Our goal is to help Livingston become a culturally competent, equitable and just community.”



A recent example of the group’s efforts to promote inclusion and equity saw them partner with the League of Women Voters of Livingston for Women’s ‘HERstory’ Month, where they presented five New Jersey women of color who are ‘firsts’ in their elected roles.

“To not only talk about what they have been able to accomplish in their communities, but also discuss the racism and sexism they have had to endure in their public roles,” says Reddy, when it comes to the importance of having women of color in local government.

Similarly, for children they recently held a reading of “The Proudest Blue: A Story of Hijab and Family,” the story of a young girl wearing a hijab for the first time, and finding the inner strength to take pride in it even when facing bullies.



“As part of the event, the children participating were provided with materials to create a miniature version of themselves, used as an opportunity to discuss the concept of having visible differences, and the importance of using those differences as an opportunity to learn more about each other,” Reddy says.

As part of Livingston Justice’s commitment to inclusivity and anti-racism, May is dedicated to celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, as well as the rise in anti-Asian racism and violence.



It will include guest posts from the founders of Livingston High School’s AAPI Youth Alliance, which seeks to educate the community on AAPI history.



“The goal of these efforts is to counteract how Asian Americans are generally depicted in history textbooks: as foreigners from countries at war with the US, as opposed to people who have lived and worked in this country since as early as the 1800s,” says Reddy.

For more information, visit Livingston Justice Events on Facebook.