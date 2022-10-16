Fire Co. 3 100th anniversary 

PHOTO COURTESY OF THE WEST PATERSON FIRE DEPARTMENT

Rifle Camp Fire Company #3, nicknamed the “Ridge Runners,” came into being in 1922 as a result of the foresight and hard work of a group of West Paterson residents who realized a need for a third fire company. Recently, the company’s volunteer firefighters gathered to acknowledge this milestone.

The first meeting of this group was held in June 1922. The Passaic Valley Hose Co. #2 of West Paterson had received a new fire engine and offered its old engine to the Rifle Camp Road group, provided the latter would show enough interest to organize a fire company in accordance with the rules and regulations of the state.

October 1922 was a big month in the history of the Rifle Camp Fire Company. In this month, the incorporation papers were filed and the fire engine was received from the Passaic Valley Hose Company. At this point, Casson’s Barn was selected to house the equipment. This was approximately one-half mile from the present site of the firehouse.

In April 1923, a deed was secured for a new firehouse from the Zurcher family. In May of the same year, construction of the new firehouse began. Selling bonds to interested parties derived funds for the building. With the fire engine from Company #2 and the first requisition from the Borough, two pairs of boots, two rubber coats, one ax, two lanterns, and four five-gallon Indian tanks were obtained, giving the company its start. In the early days of the fire company, the Borough Council purchased a new 1926 REO Hose Wagon. By 1941, a new 1941 GMC fire engine was purchased and it operated until 1967. That engine returned and was restored by the members. It still resides at the firehouse as an antique apparatus today and is shown above.

The volunteer fire company recently held a private celebration with about 50 members – past and present – in attendance. The group included many who had not been at Company 3 in many decades. The oldest former and youngest active firefighter cut the cake, and a wonderful evening of recollections of volunteer firefighting at Engine Co. 3 was enjoyed by all.