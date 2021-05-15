First Time Board of Education Member Christopher Zeier is Loyal to His Home

By Steve Sears

Christopher Zeier is all about education – and teachers, especially those who inspire and encourage you. It’s one of the reasons he enjoys his current career.

Zeier, 48, grew up in Mount Olive, and works as a Special Education teacher in Washington Township. “I teach behavioral students from sixth to eighth grade,” he says, “and I like to refer to it is square pegs trying to be fit into round holes. It’s just kids that have problems with the normal classroom setting, and they need a little bit more time, they need a little bit more processing, they need a little bit more hand holding. And the regimentation of school is just not their thing, so we try to provide it in kind of a different way.”

Zeier, who also worked previously for the Mount Olive School District as a substitute teacher and an assistant coach for the freshman football team, toiled as well for 15 years with AT&T, first in Global Real Estate, then in sales. “When I was with AT&T, I moved down to Florida,” he says, explaining his being drawn to being an educator. “When I took the voluntary incentive retirement package, I went to school down there for film. I actually was trying to become a filmmaker.” To make money, he started substituting on the side and “got bit by the bug.” “So, I changed my major to education and haven’t looked back yet.” Zeier is a few credits shy of his Master’s of Arts in Teaching at Centenary University.

Zeier, who initially grew up in the Clover Hill section of Mount Olive and has taught in the neighboring township since 2016, married a Mount Olive High School girl, his wife Cathy, back in 2004, and they are parents of three children. Andrew is 20, and twin daughters, Elizabeth and Isabella, are freshman at Mount Olive High School. “We didn’t meet in high school,” Zeier says of his wife. “We met afterwards at Redwoods, the Mount Olive tradition on Thanksgiving – everybody used to go to Redwoods and meet up.”

Why did he decide to run for the Board of Education? “Kind of always having Mount Olive in my heart, and having education in my heart, I thought it was just a natural move to be a part of the system that makes the changes, or perpetuates the changes that progress the school forward,” says Zeier. “And I’ve learned that Mount Olive has come a long, long way since I was there. And I have to say, I really find it to be one of the top school systems in the state – even above some of the private schools. So, to be a part of that and be an influencer and kind of give back to the school that gave me so much, I thought it was just a natural thing to do.”

Zeier, 48, whose term on the Board is three years, applauds the phenomenal job done of addressing the needs of the exceptional students and enriching the education for the struggling. “I think we’re really doing a great job at those folks, and I would like to see more variety, more of rigor for the kids kind of in the middle,” he says. It’s happening, and he sees it. “You’ve got the TV production now, and we’re adding all these different courses to provide like kind of social emotional learning. So, I would just like to make sure that they have all the tools that they need to kind of find their path, and move forward.” He also encourages trade schools and trades for those students who are not college-bound. “These are all fantastic options as well for you to explore and discover and that’s kind of one of the things I would like to see a little bit more of. I know space is limited, but I want those kids to understand that there are options outside of college and the trades are just as good if not better than some college degrees.”

Zeier is indeed a fan of educating all, but he (obviously) is a huge fan of his home. “You know, the lake is there,” he says of Budd Lake. “And there’s nothing like driving down (Route) 46, especially at sunset. And then there’s Turkey Brook (Park),” he continues, “which would be a gem in any community, a place where it’s great for people to come together.”

“It’s hard to put it into words, but truly my heart belongs to Mount Olive.”