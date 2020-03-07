Fish and Chips Supper at St. David’s in Kinnelon

A “Fish and Chips Supper” will take place on Saturday, March 14 at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 91 Kinnelon Road in Kinnelon. Catering will be provided by “Tastefully British.” Seating and take out available from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. The cost is $20 per person ($21 online and by credit card) and reservations are a must. This is a BYOB event, with complimentary soft drinks, dessert, coffee and tea. Chicken is also available. All are welcome. Tickets are on sale through the parish office and online at www.stdavidskinnelon.org. For further information, please call 973- 838-6696.