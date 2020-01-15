Flanders “Rookie of the Year” Travel Agent Among First to Experience Norwegian Cruise Line® Encore 

Denise Del Vescovo, travel agent and small business owner of Del Lusso Travel by Cruises Inc. in Mount Olive earned the prestigious opportunity to be among the first travel agents to experience the brand-new Norwegian Cruise Line® Encore. She sailed on the inaugural christening on November 21, 2019, out of Miami, Fla.

“Norwegian Encore revealed the biggest racetrack at sea and largest open-air laser tag course on a cruise ship, but also several encore-worthy performances, such as the Broadway hit Kinky Boots, along with my favorite The Choir of Man, and Happy Hour Prohibition: The Musical,” said Denise Del Vescovo, travel agent and small business owner, Del Lusso Travel by Cruises Inc. “And that’s just the beginning. This experience gives me a competitive edge having toured many stateroom options, dining venues, and activities onboard this amazing ship.”

The Norwegians Encore will be sailing out of New York, N.Y. starting May 2020 with seven-day round-trip sailings to Bermuda. For more information about the Norwegian Encore or to book with Del Lusso Travel by Cruises Inc., please call 973-229-3761 or visit www.dellussotravel.com.

Del Vescovo was recently named “Rookie of the Year” for Cruises Inc. during the host agency’s annual National Conference. This award recognizes the individual who has been part of the Cruises Inc. network for less than two years, but more than six months for their sales production, marketing plan and positive influence. At the same conference, Del Vescovo also won a cruise on Azamara Club CruisesSM giving her the opportunity to experience firsthand another cruise line adding to her already vast knowledge and expertise about the cruise industry.