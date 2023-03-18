Florham Park Senior Citizen’s Club Announces Concert Event

Our March program is on March 22, 2023 at 11:00a.m., at the Florham Park Community Center, a performance by the Brooklake School Children’s Choir, under the direction of Ms. Nichole Maldonado. The choir will entertain Florham Park Seniors with a wide range of musical songs. The Choir consists of students from the 3rd, 4th and 5th grades. The program will start promptly at 11:00 a.m.

The address for the Florham Park Community Center is 111Ridgedale Avenue, 200 yards behind the Florham Park Town Hall. Note the Florham Park Community Center is also called the Recreation Center (large brown building). Social time is at 10:45 with coffee and provided.

Need additional information email: tdisa0d@gmail.com.