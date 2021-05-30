Food, flowers, music, barn sale, auction and more offered at Lamington Church’s Basket Day on June 5 

A 60-year tradition will be back, with a few changes, when the Lamington Presbyterian Church hosts its annual Basket Day fundraiser on Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Founded in 1961 as a ladies’ tea and quilting display, Basket Day has evolved over the years and now includes delicious foods, a garden tent with spring plants and flowers, a silent auction, boutique shopping, a “Promise Tree” offering goods and services, and a barn sale with items like artwork, furniture, silver and china.

Due to Covid-19 lockdowns, Basket Day could not be held last spring. Instead, it was replaced by a series of smaller barn sales during the summer and an event called “A Taste of Basket Day.”

Most of Basket Day’s popular features will be back this year, with pandemic safety precautions in place. Gourmet foods will be provided by the Oldwick Market, and more than a dozen vendors will offer boutique items like jewelry, women’s clothing, pottery, and other handmade goods. Admission is free, and the entire community is welcome. All attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

New this year will be a free concert inside the church sanctuary at 3 p.m. by chamber ensemble Marea Duo. The ensemble features an oboe, bassoon and the voices of Amelia Merriman and Eleni Katz.

This year will also be the first for the Rev. Caroline Jinkins, the church’s new pastor. “I’m honored to be part of this 60-year spirited tradition that celebrates unique local artisans and the simple gift of gathering together,” said the Rev. Jinkins.

“I first attended ‘A Taste of Basket Day’ with my family in July 2020 and was impressed with the creativity and passion behind the event during the pandemic,” she added. “We were delighted to explore the hidden gems and meet some of the hospitable church members. Cindy Campbell, one of this year’s co-chairs, took my young children under her wing, pointing out the nearby cows so that my husband and I could shop! Shortly afterward, I became pastor to the Lamington community.”

This year’s Basket Day marks the church’s 60th year of fun and fellowship with the broader communities. Spring Basket Day started out in 1961 as a quilting project for “any and all ladies of the church and/or community.” When the first quilt was completed, the women decided to hold an open house in May where the quilt could be displayed and tea served.

The idea caught on, and Basket Day became a much-anticipated spring celebration and the church’s biggest fundraiser. A portion of this year’s Basket Day proceeds will go to support local food banks, after-school programs and life skills training for those in need.

The Lamington Presbyterian Church is located at 355 Lamington Road, Bedminster. For more information on the church and Basket Day, visit the church’s website at www.lamingtonpcusa.org or call 908-572-7013.