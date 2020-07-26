Foodie Fest Weekend – Social Distancing style

A weekend dedicated to all Foodies! Thanks to Environmental Transport Group, Rockefeller Group and Johnson Automotive a new event is coming!

When: August 29 & 30

Time: 11am – 7:30pm

(Timed entries 11am – 1:30pm, 2pm-4:30pm, 5pm-7:30pm (1/2 hour between sessions to disinfect frequently touched surfaces)

Where: Turkey Brook Park Event field(30 Flanders Rd, Mt Olive, Nj)

What’s planned: There will be 12 different Food vendors per day, plus Artisan vendors and NJ Monster Truck rides both days! (separate cost). We are hoping to add more activities as restrictions are lifted.

Will there be Alcohol?: Jersey Girl Brewery will be coordinating the Adult beverage area(Id will be required), mask will be required to purchase drinks.

What should I bring?: Please bring your own chairs/blankets and maintain 6ft social distancing between family groups .

Masks are required to enter, walk around, purchase food, participate in activities.

How much does it cost?: The cost is $5 per person (18 years and up) . Pre-registration is required for all who will attend(includes ages 0-100) Register Online

https://register.communitypass.net/mountolive

Can I just come and pay at the gate?: Due to the Social gathering guidelines of 500 people for outside gatherings we cannot take registrations at the gate at this time.