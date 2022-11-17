For Love of Country and Game: US Naval Academy’s Colin Ramos Talks Sports and Service

By: Megan Roche

US Naval Academy Midshipman and Wayne resident Colin Ramos knows the gridiron well. After all, it’s been in his life since the first grade. Ramos played rec football for the Wayne Boys and Girls Club throughout his youth. He purely played out of joy and love of the game. However, when seventh grade came around, he began to see the opportunity of playing the game in high school and potentially college.

“My parents put me into football and the Boys and Girls Club was a great place to start my football career. I didn’t take it too seriously during my elementary school days but around seventh grade, I started to really love football and explore the opportunities of where I could play in high school,” Ramos recalls.

A standout at Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, Ramos won the 2019 North Jersey Defensive Player of the Year. While he won the title, he knows that it took many other people to get him to that point.

“It was a very high honor for me, it made me realize all of the hard work that I put in and all the sacrifices I made were worth it. It was great to win such a special award. But, I always give credit to all my teammates, coaches, and parents because without them, I wouldn’t be the football player I am today. It was great for me to win the award but it goes deeper than just me. It’s really a testament to my parents, coaches, and teammates,” Ramos says.

However, Don Bosco Prep almost never had him. Due to a poor academic performance in middle school, Ramos had to agree that he’d turn things around in the classroom once he entered the halls of Don Bosco Prep. Turn things around he did. After graduating in 2020, Ramos spent a year at the Naval Academy Prep School in Newport, RI.

“At first, I never really thought about the military. I always just wanted to get a great education and play college football. When Navy started recruiting me, I really got to see firsthand what the school was like, the opportunities it provided, so when I came here and visited, I thought it was the all around package, from a great football school and the great academics and an honor to serve my country,” Ramos shared.

Now playing linebacker for the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, Ramos is shining bright under the direction of head coach Ken Niumatololo. The midshipman is a quantitative economics major, and at the academy, he’s also balancing a tough football schedule with both games and practices. It goes without saying that life at the US Naval Academy is not your typical college experience. Thankfully, midshipmen are taught very early on that the people standing next to them are their brothers and sisters.

“The Naval Academy is different than any other normal school. The things that we go through together as teammates, the military conduct requirements, the strictness. We all deal with those things together. When we get on the field together, we all know that we’re going to put in the work, and this school, it’s an extremely hard place to stay at. We know that we’re all going to sacrifice for each other. I can trust my football brothers to have my back at any time,” Ramos said.

According to Ramos, Coach Niuamtololo and linebacker coach P.J. Volker inspire him every day that he steps on the field or into the classroom.

In 2021, Ramos competed in one of the biggest and best sports rivalry games. As the Naval Academy football team headed toward East Rutherford, NJ, all eyes were on beating Army. The annual Army/Navy Game is one of the most watched sporting events, in 2021, 7.57 million people tuned in to the annual televised contest. In front of Ramos’ home crowd of 82,000 fans, Navy sealed their 2021 campaign with a victory over Army, 17-13. It was a moment he will never forget.

“The atmosphere, from the game itself to the fans to the flyovers before the game, it was just a crazy experience. A bunch of my family made it out to the game and it was an absolute unreal environment. To beat Army on top of that, in my home state, there is nothing better than that,” Ramos says.

During the grueling days of academics and football practices, Ramos keeps up with the daily grind of military academy life with pride. He has high hopes to continue to add to the Naval Academy legacy.

“There are a lot of things that make me proud about being a midshipman. The most important is remembering the sacrifices that my teammates and I have to go through, it’s a different lifestyle than any normal college. We have to deal with so many different things, the academics are so hard, the military, the conduct, the rules. At the end of the day, it’s just such an honor to serve those who have come before you and remember that they have gone on to do such great things in the military and life. I want to continue the legacy of the Navy name and it makes me proud to do my best to do that,” Ramos says.

Every time Ramos puts on the blue and gold uniform, it’s always a special moment. For number 44, playing football at the Naval Academy will never get old.

“I sit back and I think ‘what an honor to be able to do what I do’. I have a ton of pride in it, I’m so thankful for it, and it really is a huge honor to be able to play for Navy,” Ramos shared.

And to those young football players at the Wayne Boys and Girls Club who may read this? Ramos says that school always comes first.

“Keep your head straight on school and get good grades. Being a good student can open the door to all schools so you can have the opportunity to play football anywhere. If you are talented enough on the field, be talented enough in the classroom and the opportunities will come,” Ramos said.

Ramos has hopes to play in the 2022 Army/Navy Football Game, slated for December 10 with a 3:00 PM kickoff. And once the clock reaches 0:00, Ramos is confident that Navy will be on top of Army once again.