For the Borough of Lincoln Park, 2022 is a Centennial Celebration

Photo courtesy of the Borough of Lincoln Park, New Jersey

By Steve Sears

100th birthdays don’t often happen. But when they do, the planning is pretty meticulous, the celebrations always grand.

And there’s a great celebration happening in the Borough of Lincoln Park this year, and everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy.

On March 11, 1922, then-Beavertown separated from Pequannock Township, officially becoming Lincoln Park, New Jersey. For that reason, the borough of almost 11,000 residents are having a year-long Beavertown – Lincoln Park Centennial Celebration to commemorate the community’s 100th anniversary.

Residents, businesses, new and returnee friends, and all visitors are invited and welcome to join in. The centennial will focus on and honor the borough’s history, but it is also hoped that current and future generations will further learn more about Lincoln Park’s past, and as well embrace 2022 and beyond for its future created memories as the great history of the borough builds.

“Planning is exciting and crazy,” says Superintendent of Recreation, Janet Cassidy, who is playing a huge role in coordinating the year’s events. “As the enthusiasm builds, so do our ideas on additional events to celebrate the community.”

A drive through Lincoln Park – whether it be along Route 202 or any of the side roads throughout its seven acres – indeed does reveal great history, but also evidence of beautiful, tree-lined neighborhoods within a community that has on a few occasions been recognized as one of New Jersey’s safest cities.

Much has been planned for this year, and while that planning had been ongoing, some events have already occurred. A special “Borough of Lincoln Park – Centennial Park & Playground Fundraiser Beefsteak Dinner” was held on Saturday evening, November 20, at the Lincoln Park American Legion building on Route 202. Over 125 people enjoyed the evening, starting the “unofficial” kick-off to the centennial festivities. Also, a New Year’s Day LP/Beavertown 2022 5K Walk/Run (sponsored by the Lincoln Park Recreation department and the Centennial committee) took place, and “2022 New Year New Start Fireworks” were launched and lit up the sky over Lincoln Park Community Lake that same evening. Sponsorship from businesses and organizations were invited and offered at different levels and packages to aid in the promotion and set up of the events.

In addition to the before-mentioned, also planned are an “Incorporation Day Celebration,” concerts and movies at the Lincoln Park Community Lake, the annual “Lincoln Park Day,” a community picnic, winter carnival, and the groundbreaking for the new Centennial Park & Playground, which will be located on the old nine-acre Regetz property on Pinebrook Road near the Great Piece Meadows wetlands area.

A Centennial Gala has been planned for March 10, 2022, on the eve of Lincoln Park’s separation from Pequannock. The event will be held at the Cosmopolitan, which is located at 1377 Route 23 South in Wayne. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Janet Cassidy at 973-694-6100, extension 2044, or e-mail her and the committee at lpcentennial2022@bolp.org. For more information about Lincoln Park, visit www.bolp.org.