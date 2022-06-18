Fr. Ken Lasche, Beloved Mendham Priest, Celebrates 60th Anniversary of Ordination



By Alexander Rivero, Staff Writer





When Fr. Ken Lasche first entered the seminary, it was during the days when it was not at all unusual for a young man to sign up to take his vows. He initially went in to university to study business, but after a while he saw that a few of his buddies had signed up to pursue the path of the priesthood, and he followed suit. Over 60 years later, to say that he feels he made the right choice is an understatement, given where his career would eventually take him.



“I went in during the days when young men were altar servers and was attracted to the idea of what a priest was: a well-respected person in the community,” says Lasche. “The idea of service, as well, attracted me greatly, of working with people day in day out. Being a public servant. I loved the idea.”



The decision to join the seminary brought Lasche to Rome during the blazing years of the Second Vatican Council, which he describes today as an absolutely extraordinary experience.



“Seeing Rome at that age, when I was so impressionable as a young man, and so hungry to join and grow within the Church, really opened my eyes to what the Church could be in the modern world. The Second Vatican Council changed the way the Church viewed itself. From that moment on, the Church would be much more ecumenical in the way it treated itself with the world.”



He remembers the sheer culture shock of seeing the ancient city, the sitting capital of Catholicism, for the first time, and sitting for classes—all in Latin.



“I loved living in Rome,” he recalls. “It’s a big, dirty city, but I absolutely loved it. I have been back several times. I obviously love the food, the culture, but what I remember most about it are those early days where I had the opportunity to study Canon Law under some of the leading theologians in all of the world, many of whom were direct advisors to the pope. Men like Karl Rahner, for instance. It was thrilling to see these people walk into a room and begin speaking to us.”



Asked what he thinks is the role of the priest in the community, Lasche responds that he is “a teacher in some respects, and a prophet. He is to call attention to the vital issues of his day.”



Over his long career, Lasche perfected his own method of preaching, which, at its base, assumed that the people to which he was preaching would take the issues discussed into their hearts and privately reflect on them.



“I have always preached with the idea that people are going to think,” he says, “with the idea of getting people to think about whatever it is we are talking about on any given day and come to a conclusion on the matter themselves. That is the essence of preaching, to inspire those who are listening to work on the problems themselves, to guide them in that process, but to have them assume the responsibility of thinking about those issues.”





Within his own community in Mendham, Fr. Lasche is best known for his role as advocate for victims of abuse by members of the clergy. The idea of such scandals were very novel in those days, he remembers, and the biggest difficulty was in getting senior administrators to listen to his plea for help for these victims.



Says Lasche, “I thought, as an advocate, that the church officials would listen to what it was that I was telling them, that this would be major news to them. I remembered once I advised the bishop to convene a conference and invite some psychologists to participate and speak to the victims, to talk about what had happened and why it was happening, but they did nothing.”





Was he afraid of speaking out?



“Absolutely,” he confesses. “I was absolutely afraid, but I had to do it; I had to do it. I decided I wouldn’t do anything unless I consulted the victims first, but I absolutely had to try and get this word out of what was happening.”



During such tumultuous times, Lasche decided to serve the victims by simply listening to what they were saying. He says he felt the duty to listen to a person who would make such a serious accusation. During all of it, however, Fr. Lasche suffered ostracizing by ranking members of the Church for breaching what he felt they saw as an unreachable topic, and he suffered quietly for years while being essentially ignored by many of his colleagues.



“I wouldn’t change a thing about what I did. Yes, it was extraordinarily difficult, the most difficult moment of my life. And I regret that it had to happen at all. It derailed me in many ways, the lack of support—even acknowledgement—that I received from colleagues and the Church leadership. But it had to be done.”



Today, although officially retired of duty, Fr. Lasche still says Mass several times a day, and takes plenty of phone calls for private counseling. He prays for an hour each morning, and reads voraciously, citing the importance of retired folks—including priests—to remain active.



As for future plans, he hopes for continued good health and to remain as a source of guidance for friends and parishioners.

“I also hope to get back to Rome,” he confesses. “It’s on the bucket list.”