Franklin GS Troop Donates Cookies to First Responders

Junior Girl Scout Troop 96603 out of Franklin Elementary School in Roxbury Township donated 52 boxes of cookies to Roxbury Co 1 first responders.

Troop leaders Lori Romano, Jenn Shluker, Kristine VanIderstine, and Lauren Pettorossi shared, “We reached out to the community because we had so many cookies that we prepaid for for our cookie booth sale that unfortunately got cancelled.”

“We reached out to the community and within 12 hours we sold out of the 52 cookies that we had left. The community really stepped up to not only help our troop, but donate to our local first responders.”

Earlier in the month, the troop held a similar drive. They reached out to the community and got 120 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies donated to the COVID nurses at Morristown Memorial.

“We have been so appreciative of the community! Roxbury Strong definitely fits this community!”